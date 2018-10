Plumbridge Mart: In-calf second calver sells to £1,750

Another good show of calves with quality lots a strong trade.

In-calf cows: J S Britton, in-calf second calver, £1,750. J and R Hamilton, £920, £810.

Male calves: J Bradley 240kgs, £660, 240kgs, £620, P E Devine 380kgs, £900, 340kgs, £850, 340kgs, £810, R J Keys 380kgs, £870, 280kgs, £830, 280kgs, £800, 260kgs, £750, M McCullagh 320kgs, £770, 260kgs, £670, C McAneney 340kgs, £890, A Hawkes 380kgs, £760 G Lyons 340kgs, £770, 340kgs, £670, G Patterson 240kgs, £630, J F Devine 320kgs, £820, 320kgs, £770, 280kgs, £760, D and G Britton 340kgs, £1,040, 380kgs, £1,000, 380kgs, £990, 360kgs, £900, P and C Blee 360kgs, £920, L Woods 360kgs, £820, F McGillion 360kgs, £860, 360kgs, £830, 360kgs, £750, 280kgs, £730, D Sheerin 420kgs, £980, 460kgs, £950, 480kgs, £880, 420kgs, £840, M G Dooher 280kgs, £760, 280kgs, £700, 300kgs, £680, M O’Hagan 320kgs, £810, 280kgs, £750, 280kgs, £700, N McIlwaine 340kgs, £930, 320kgs, £900, 310kgs, £900, 360kgs, £890, 320kgs, £860, 320kgs, £810, 350kgs, £880, D Taggart 380kgs, £720, 320kgs, £700, 280kgs, £650, 320kgs, £620, J McCullagh 370kgs, £700, 250kgs, £570, H M McKane 460kgs, £880, M Patton 400kgs, £860, 400kgs, £860 and D Monteith 520kgs, £1,060, 420kgs, £780, 330kgs, £710.

Heifers: J Bradley 260kgs, £660, P E Devine 280kgs, £740, 320kgs, £720, 260kgs, £700, R J Keys 300kgs, £770, 280kgs, £750, 260kgs, £690, M McCullagh 320kgs, £780, 280kgs, £700, C McAneney 320kgs, £650, P McCrory 400kgs, £780, 400kgs, £720, G Lyons 380kgs, £780, 420kgs, £810, G Patterson 420kgs, £1,100, A Patterson 400kgs, £930, 360kgs, £730, 360kgs, £690, 320kgs, £640, J F Devine 320kgs, £730, 320kgs, £730, D and G Britton 350kgs, £850, 340kgs, £740, 320kgs, £740, B Kerlin 280kgs, £730, 280kgs, £710, D McKelvey 320kgs, £700, 320kgs, £670, 300kgs, £670, L Woods 280kgs, £670, 320kgs, £600, M O’Hagan 280kgs, £750, 280kgs, £740, 280kgs, £710, N McIlwaine 400kgs, £770, 380kgs, £740, D Taggart 260kgs, £700, J McCullagh 220kgs, £550, 220kgs, £550, 260kgs, £540 and H M McKane 400kgs, £750.

STORE LAMBS

An increased number of buyers were present at Thursday's sale of store lambs which lead to a stronger trade.

J Forbes £66, £66, C McLaughlin £72.50, £69, £62, V McCloskey £62, J McCloskey £70, £64, J McCloskey £72.50, £71.50, £69.50, G Anderson £70.50, F O'Donnell £70.50, £69, V McGarvey £72, £56.50, J McGurk £59, £58, £58, A Patterson £73.50, £68, £65.50, S McKenna £69.50, £69, £64, D Kelly £57, B Falls £73.50, A McGurk £75, £69, £65, M McDermott £64.50, £57, K Kearney £73, £66, J McBride £80, £80, J McKernan £59, P McBride £70, £68, £58, D Robinson £62 and S Robinson £69, £63.

A seasonal entry of breeding stock sold as follows on Tuesday evening.

EWE LAMBS

G Dolan £74, B McKelvey £74, £73, £70 and F McGarvey £80, £74.

HOGGET EWES

D Lyttle £145, £128.

SWALE HOGGETS

M Conway £112 and E Haughey £125, £120, £112, £108.

AGED EWES

T Reaney £64, £62, J McBride £90, G Campbell £78, £72, £70 and M McDermott £102, £98, £80, £80, £68.