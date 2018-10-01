Plumbridge Mart: Increased entry of over 1,800 store lambs

STORE LAMBS

An increased entry of over 1,800 store lambs sold at a top price of £75.50 and horned lambs topped £67.

D Smyth £75.50, £72.50 £71.50, £70.50 H Devine £73.00, £69.00, £65.00 P McCullagh £64.50, £57.00 A Houston £74.50, £73.50 F Gormley £67.00, £62.00, R and S Jameson £68.00, £66.50, £62.00, S and J Bradley £72.00, £71.00 S Bradley £64.00 V Mullan £71.00, £68.00, £68.00 F McAleer £60.00, £55.00 J McAleer £60.00, D Baxter £69.00, £67.00, £63.00, V McGarvey £75.00, £74.00, £63.00 P Devlin £72.00, £69.00, A Patterson £68.00, P Corbett £70.00, £64.00, £56.00, £54.00, D O’Kane £70.00, £69.00, £69.00, £69.00 P Crossan £69.00, £60.00, G Sharkey £74.00, £71.00, £68.50, G Anderson £69.00, £53.00, R J Blee £66.00, £64.00, £60.00 L Finlay £57.00, £52.00 P McNulty £75.00, £60.00, B McNulty £69.00, M McCullagh £71.00, £68.00, £66.50 R McCullagh £72.00, I Warnock £75.00, £71.00, B Kerlin £70.00, K McGarvey £50.00, J Dickson £67.00, B Harkin £62.00, £60.50 N Caldwell £68.50, £57.00, A Harpur £60.00, £54.00, B Conway £46.50. P McGurk £70.50, £57.00, B McElhinney £65.00, £59.00, P Keenan £63.00, E O’Neill £75.50, £71.50, £67.00, P McCullagh £61.00, J McNally £60.00, L Hamilton £62.00, C Quinn £56.00, S Robinson £66.00 and B Buchanan £60.

EWE LAMBS

C Conway £120, £100, £100, £95, £85, £78, £76 S Conway £102, £98, £90, £80 E Conway £90, £72, £70, A C Houston £90, £90, £86, £85, B Kerlin £70, M McCullagh £86, £83, £82, £80, C McAnaney £74, £64, £63, B McCullagh £76, £76, £74, £72, £70, P Conway £64, £62, C Kildunne £65, £62 and J Doherty £80, £76.

HOGGETS

Kesh producer Cheviot £158, £145, £138, M O’Neill £128, £125, £120 M McMenamin £172, £160 and M McGill £138, £126, £120.

AGED EWES

C Lynch £110, £100, £100, £82, £68 and P McGurk £55, £55.