Plumbridge Mart: Large entry of store lambs

A large entry of store lambs were on offer at Plumbridge Livestock Sales with an increased number of buyers present.

STORE LAMBS

D Devine £73.50, £72.50, £70. G Donaghey £68.50, £67. M Cartin £67. Dermot Devine £72.50, £73.00, £77.50. J McAleer £75, £64.50. H Devine £68, £67.50. Roe Farms £79.50. S and J Kerlin £69, £71, £73. A Houston £72. T Reaney £65.50, £69.50. C Kildunne £76.50, £73.50. S and M Conway £68. A Patteron £64.50, £74.00, £67. D and A Davis £70.00, £66.50, £65. J Teague £70.50, £68, £68. D Buchanan £67. P Mulholland £72. C McAnaney £65. J W and W J McCay £63.50, £62. P Conway £70. D Robinson £67. C McCloskey £72. S Robinson £68.50 and £66.

FAT EWES

T Reaney £74.00, £70 and A Patterson £68.