Pomeroy Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,125 for 540kg

A large show of stock sold to a firm trade.

Bullocks sold to £1,125 for 540kg and heifers sold to £1,075 for 480kg.

BULLOCKS: J and A McGurk £1,125/540kg, £1,100/530kg, £1,090/520kg, £1,085/530kg, £180/460kg, £1,000/450kg, Glenn Burnside £1,100/520kg, £1,060/490kg, Finbar Conway £1,060/520kg, Glenn Burnside £1,045/460kg, Kevin McAleer £915/430kg, £875/400kg, Sean Kane £890/360kg, Peter and Stephen McNally £820/340kg, Robert McAllister £815/460kg, Gary Nugent £800/400kg, Bernard Ward £800/430kg, £800/470kg, £795/420kg, Ignatius McKenna £795/400kg, Sean Kane £790/410kg, Robert McAllister £775/340kg, M Quinn £770/420kg, Kevin McAleer £770/400kg, Peter and Stephen McNally £755/300kg, A McKenna £740/320kg and Colm Mackle £735/310kg, £725/320kg.

HEIFERS: Keiran Harvey £1,075/480kg, £900/500kg, Eugene Quinn £860/400kg, Christopher Meenagh £840/350kg, Kieran McAllister £820/390kg, Jonathan Cooke £805/390kg, £735/400kg, Peter Gillespie £740/290kg, Robert McAllister £725/400kg, A McKeena £700/310kg, £700/290kg, Colm Mackle £695/280kg, Sean Kane £690/350kg, Peter Gillespie £690/250kg, £690/240kg, Eamon McKenna £680/350kg, Christiopher Meenagh £680/350kg, Peter Gillespie £640/260kg, £630/250kg, A McKenna £635/205kg, £500/250kg, J Cooke £610/360kg, £600/360kg and John Potter £560/280kg.