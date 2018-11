Poorer trade for cattle at Armoy

Another fine turnout of 238 head last Monday night at Armoy saw a lot of poorer quality cattle on offer and trade reflected this. Good cattle still commanded strong trade.

STEERS: Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, Lim, 440kgs £850, 470kgs £970, 440kgs £900, 460kgs £975.Roy McKeeman, 700kgs £1,300, 650kgs £1,220, 600kgs £1,165. Brendan McAllister, Glenarm, Char, 350kgs £785. Sam Creith, Mosside, Char, 410kgs £840, 380kgs £760, 430kgs £860. Kevin Robinson, Glenarm, B/B, 280kgs £600, 350kgs £740. Chas Quinn, Cushendall, Char, 340kgs £735. John Thompson, Bushmills, Lim, 550kgs £1,060, 500kgs £1,065, 530kgs £1,045, 500kgs £1,025.Tom Archibald, Dunloy, Lim, 680kgs £1,130. Wm Moore, Dervock, A/A, 370kgs £740. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, A/A, 500kgs £940. Wm Knox, Armoy, Lim, 310kgs £735. F & J McCurry, Cushendall, Lim, 520kgs £1,020, 530kgs £1,040, 450kgs £885, 470kgs £920. K McCaughan, Ballycastle, Lim, 540kgs £1,055, 460kgs £925, 450kgs £915. Chris Heggarty, Ballymoney, B/B, 520kgs £980. S Johnston, Bushmills, Char, 410kgs £860, 420kgs £865. Hugh Burgess, Ballygowan, B/B, 220kgs £450, 250kgs £500. A White, Mosside, Char, 360kgs £805.

HEIFERS: Tom Archibald, Dunloy, Lim, 700kgs OTM, £1,200. Brendan McAllister, Glenarm, S/H, 290kgs £665. K McCaughan, Ballycastle, Lim, 480kgs £900, 450kgs £810, 430kgs £810. C Quinn, Cushendall, Char, 250kgs £540. D Douthart, Armoy, B/B, 500kgs £980, 480kgs £875, 370kgs £730. Martin Elliott, Loughguile, S/H, 410kgs £800, 400kgs £750. J & W Caldwell, Antrim, Lim, 370kgs £670, 360kgs £670, 370kgs £670. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, B/B, 540kgs £925, 520kgs £920, 480kgs £875. SP Coyles, Dervock, PAR, 220kgs £470. M Elliott, Loughguile, Lim, 400kgs £780. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, H/F, 500kgs £840, 480kgs £850, 400kgs £820. C Heggarty, Ballymoney, B/B, 530kgs £870, 570kgs £970.

Sale every Monday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister & Son