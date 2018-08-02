Prices are up on the week at Dungannon

A larger entry of stock at Dungannon saw prices up on the week with Steers selling to £1290 595kg Daq (217.00).

Heifers peaked at £1105 540kg Sim (205.00); Fat Cows topped at £1050 710kg Lim (148.00); Dropped Calf prices cleared to £420 Lim Bull and Heifer Calves to £370 Sh Hfr; Suckled Cows and Calves topped at £1175 Sh Cow with a Char Bull calf at foot; Weanlings topped at £810 355kg Lim Steer (229.00), while Weanling Heifers cleared to £835 395kg Char (211.00).

STEERS (50)

A larger entry of Steers saw prices strengthen on the week to peak at £1290 595kg Daq (217.00) presented by D & P Greenaway, £1200 575kg Char (209.00), £1200 570kg Lim (211.00), £1200 575kg Lim (209.00); J Mallon £1120 510kg Daq (220.00), £1110 520kg AA (214.00), £1060 490kg Sim (216.00); Riverview Farms £1030 420kg Char (245.00), £970 425kg Char (228.00), £950 440kg Char (216.00); K & W Booth £960 470kg Lim (204.00); N Morrow £930 450kg Her (207.00); G Willis £840 410kg Char (205.00).

HEIFERS (58)

Heifers prices topped at £1105 540kg Sim (205.00) presented by I Hewitt, £1040 505kg Char (206.00); B O’Neill £1080 530kg Sim (204.00), £1050 490kg AA (214.00), £1000 510kg AA (196.00), £960 485kg Lim (198.00); D Colhoun £1080 550kg Daq (196.00); J McSorley £1045 495kg Lim (211.00), £980 475kg Lim (206.00), £970 445kg Lim (218.00); A McCaffrey £1010 510kg Char (198.00); W Hall £990 480kg AA (206.00), £960 445kg Lim (216.00), £895 450kg Lim (199.00); N Badger £980 490kg BB (200.00); W Bloomer £970 475kg Her (204.00), £970 475kg Lim (204.00); Rafferty Bros £965 495kg Lim (195.00); C Bloomer £940 475kg Char (198.00).

DROPPED CALVES (135)

A large entry of Calves saw prices top at £420 Lim Bull presented by Donmac Farms, £405 BB Bull, £350 BB Bull; J Ewing £340 Lim Bull, £260 Lim Bull, £235 Lim Bull, £225 Lim Bull; M Rea £280 Her Bull; D Bloomfield £280 BB Bull, £270 SH Bull, £245 AA Bull, £240 x 3 SH Bulls; S Humphries £280 FKV Bull, £235 FKV Bull; C Loughran £275 Her Bull, £210 Her Bull; N Hammond £260 SPK Bull; M McCann £260 AA Bull; K Reid £220 AA Bull; Reared Fr Bulls sold from £85 to £355; Meanwhile Heifer Calves peaked at £370 SH Hfr presented by D Bloomfield, £360 BB Hfr, £325 Sh Hfr, £255 x 2 Sh Hfrs, £250 Sh Hfr, £240 Sh Hfr, £225 AA Hfr, £225 x 2 Sh Hfrs, £220 x 3 Sh Hfrs; J Ewing £240 Lim Hfr, £215 Lim Hfr, £210 Lim Hfr; M Rea £220 x 3 Her Hfrs.

Suckled Cows and Calves cleared to £1175 Sh Cow with a Char Bull Calf at foot presented by I Brownlee, £1100 Sim and Char Bull Calf; N Hammond £1140 Sim Cow & Char Bull Calf at foot, £1040 Lim Cow & SPK Bull Calf.

WEANLINGS

A similar entry of weanlings saw male calves sell to £810 355kg Lim Bull presented by D Bell, £630 315kg Lim (200.00); D Hammond £650 280kg Char (230.00), £580 265kg Char (219.00); Meanwhile Weanling Heifers sold to £835 395kg Char (211.00) presented by S Murray, £710 300kg Char (234.00), £700 350kg Char (200.00); G Willis £715 330kg Lim (217.00); J Waugh £490 245kg Char (200.00).