Prices continue to improve at Dungannon Farmers' Mart

Prices continue to improve as steers sell to a height of £1,335 for 665kg Charolais (201.00).

Heifers peaked at £1,290 for 615kg Simmental (210.00); dropped calves cleared to £360 Charolais bull and heifer calves to £340 Hereford; weanlings sold to £1,285 for 560kg Charolais steer (228.00) and as far as 316p per 100kg for a 265kg Charolais steer £840, while weanlings heifers topped at £925 for 395kg Charolais (235.00).

STEERS (70): Steer trade remains steady to peak at £1,335, 665kg Charolais (201.00) presented by P Traynor, £1,320, 650kg Limousin (203.00), £1,300 645kg Limousin (202.00); J and M Greenaway £1,125, 550kg Shorthorn dairy (205.00), £1,120, 530kg Charolais (211.30), £1,090, 545kg Charolais (200.00), £1,045, 505kg Charolais (207.00), £970, 450kg Charolais (216.00); S Stevenson £1,085, 525kg Limousin (207.00), £1,040, 480kg Belgian Blue (217.00); S and P Goodwin £1,080, 505kg Limousin (214.00), £1,060, 515kg Aberdeen Angus (206.00), £995, 450kg Aberdeen Angus (221.00), £980, 400kg Limousin (245.00); D Busby £1,030, 460kg Limousin (224.00); S Hessin £1,000, 445kg Limousin (225.00), £995, 485kg Charolais (205.00), £995, 455kg Charolais (219.00), £990, 470kg Limousin (211.00), £980, 440kg Char (223.00); J Hogg £960, 350kg Limousin (274.00), £930, 355kg Limousin (262.00), £930, 370kg Limousin (251.00), £930, 380kg Limousin (245.00), £890, 385kg Limousin (231.00), £880, 330kg Charolais (267.00); K Loughran £870, 390kg Limousin (223.00), £870, 355kg Limousin (245.00), £865, 345kg Limousin (251.00), £850, 400kg Limousin (213.00), £850, 365kg Limousin (233.00).

HEIFERS (50): An excellent trade for all classes of heifers cleared to a height of £1,290, 615kg Simmental (210.00) presented by Owenreagh Farms, £1,250, 605kg Limousin (207.00), £1,230, 580kg Limousin (212.00), £1,150, 570kg Simmental (202.00), £1,110, 525kg Limouisn (211.00); A and J P O’Neill, £1,280, 595kg Limousin (215.00), £1,220, 615kg Limousin (198.00); P McLaughlin £1,160, 550kg Charolais (211.00), £1,080, 525kg Charolais (206.00); S and P Goodwin £990, 455kg Limousin (218.00), £970, 475kg Limousin (204.00); S Carberry £970, 465kg Limousin (209.00), £880, 445kg Limousin (198.00), £825, 410kg Limousin (201.00); Mountview Farms £960, 465kg Simmental (207.00), £855, 410kg Limousin (209.00); A Bowden £895, 400kg Charolais (224.00), £780, 325kg Charolais (240.00); a Dungannon farmer £830, 380kg Limousin (218.00); T Anderson £580, 290kg Simmental (200.00).

DROPPED CALVES (75)

Dropped calf prices saw a sharp increase to top at £360 Charolais bull presented by M Sheridan; J Ewing £325 Limousin bull, £320 Limousin bull; S Donaghy £255 Aberdeen Angus bull, £225 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Mullen £230 x 2 Simmental bulls; B Hughes £215 Aberdeen Angus bull, £205 Limousin bull, £200 Fleckvieh bull; W Rodgers £210 Hereford bull, £195 Hereford bull; meanwhile reared Friesian bulls sold from £95 to £170; heifers calves sold to £340 Hereford presented by D Robinson; J Ewing £335 Belgian Blue heifer, £315 Belgian Blue heifer, £310 Limouisn heifer; M Sheridan £330 Charolais heifer, £320 Charolais heifer, £315 Charolais heifer, £305 Charolais heifer, £295 Charolais heifer; W Allen £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £280 Hereford heifer; S Donaghy £285 Belgian Blue heifer; F Burrows £225 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £205 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; W Rodgers £195 Hereford heifer; R Crawford £195 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

WEANLINGS (180): Weanling prices continue to sell sharply to peak at £1,285, 560kg Charolais steer (228.00) presented by P Wylie, £1,145, 485kg (236.00), £1,015, 465kg Charolais (217.00), £1,010, 455kg Charolais (221.00); K Burrows £1,030, 450kg Limouisn (228.00), £990, 450kg Limousin (217.00), £960, 415kg Limousin (231.00); M Mullin £1,020, 430kg Belgian Blue (238.00), £940, 370kg Limousin (253.00), £820, 345kg Limouisn (238.00), £765, 305kg Limousin (248.00); G Litter £930, 410kg Charolais (228.00); E McSorley £930, 340kg Limousin (272.00), £915, 360kg Limousin (252.00), £900, 360kg Limouisn (248.00), £900, 360kg Limousin (250.00); T Monaghan £915, 340kg Limousin (270.00); S Allen £905, 305kg Limousin (298.00), £850, 290kg Limousin (291.00), £840, 300kg Limousin (278.00); D Mairs £900, 385kg Limousin (235.00), £875, 300kg Limousin (291.00), £800, 265kg Charolais (300.00); Fermanagh farmers £890, 355kg Limousin (249.00), £890, 370kg Limousin (241.00), £795, 340kg Limousin (234.00), £750, 295kg Limousin (255.00); K Cullinan £855, 375kg Charolais (312.00), £840, 265kg Charolais (314.00), £840, 285kg Charolais (296.00), £790, 280kg Charolais (283.00); T Monaghan £790, 315kg Limousin (251.00); T McAleece £790, 290kg Limousin (272.00), £745, 285kg Limousin (261.00); W Conn £780, 335kg Hereford (232.00); J Waugh £720, 260kg Charolais (274.00); J Molloy £715, 295kg Aberdeen Angus (241.00), £700, 285kg Aberdeen Angus (246.00), £695, 265kg Limousin (262.00), £620, 220kg Aberdeen Angus (280.00); meanwhile weanling heifers cleared to £925, 395kg Charolais (235.00) presented by T McAleece; D Parr £900, 420kg Limousin (213.00); J McGleenan £820, 390kg Shorthorn beef (211.00); S Carberry £785, 360kg Limousin (217.00), £750, 345kg Limousin (218.00), £750, 305kg Limousin (244.00), £750, 340kg Limousin (221.00); J Waugh £750, 355kg Charolais (212.00); K Cullinan £700, 265kg Charolais (265.00); M Molloy £695, 265kg Aberdeen Angus (262.00); Mountview Farms £680, 290kg Limousin (232.00); D Mairs £555, 215kg Limousin (258.00).