The latest prices from Newtownstewart are as follows:

Fat Cows; E Moss Castlederg 660kgs £164, 540kgs £120. P Devine Strawhill 780kgs £159 and £152. R Matthewson Killymore 670kgs £165. M Conway Donemana 510kgs £158. P.S.McDonald Mountfield 745kgs £151.

Heifer prices: Darren Galbraith Castlederg 465kgs £1040, 400kgs £900. N ~ J Black Carnargan 470kgs £845, 420kgs £790; S Allison Killymore 365kgs £690, 400kgs £680. P S McDonald Mountfield 340kgs £610, 400kgs £655, 430kgs £670.

Bullock prices; J Lowry Bready 520kgs £1050, 460kgs £955, 470kgs £955, 440kgs £955, 485kgs £970, 435kgs £890, 420kgs £915 and £825, 415kgs £895, 395kgs £800. R Henry Omagh 550kgs £1000; R Giles OMAGH 580kgs £1005, 500kgs £950 and £850, 515kgs £875, 540kgs £880, 460kgs £920; T ~ J Adams OMAGH 400kgs £830.

Sheep Sale: Fat Lambs; R Pinkerton 23.2kgs £93; R Robb 24.75kgs £92; R Scott 23.5kgs £91.80; D Monteith 23.75kgs £91.50; A Condy 23.30kgs £90; B Rankin 25.8kgs £90; L McFarland 23kgs £90; D Millar 22.5kgs £87.50; R Patrick 24.5kgs £87; R McNamee 22.2kgs £87; A Castlederg farmer 22.7kgs £86.

Fat Ewes: R McNamee £90; R Scott £80 and £75; J Lowry £80; L McFarland £78; J Smyth £78 and £68; A local farmer £75 and £70.