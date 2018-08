Prices peak at £1370 at Dungannon

A larger entry of stock at Dungannon saw prices holding firm to peak at £1370 for a 650kg AA Steer (211.00).

Heifers topped at £1190 605kg Lim (197.00); Dropped Calves cleared to £350 Her Bull and Heifer Calves to £355 Lim. Meanwhile weanlings cleared to £810 400kg Char steer (202.00), and Weanling Heifers to £680 330kg Char (206.00).

STEERS (70)

Steer prices remain steady to peak at £1370 660kg AA (211.00) presented by M O’Neill, £1310 640kg Sim (205.00), £1260 635kg Lim (198.00), £1085 550kg Lim (197.00); T Wallace £1240 610kg Sim (203.00), £1190 560kg Lim (213.00); D & P Greenaway £1155 570kg Char (203.00), £1140 565kg Char (202.00); S McCluskey £1050 505kg Lim (208.00); Riverview farms £845 420kg Sal (201.00); J Kelly £755 345kg Char (219.00), £700 300kg Char (233.00), £610 270kg Char (226.00).

HEIFERS (50)

Once again a strong trade for all classes of Heifers to top at £1190 605kg Lim (197.00) presented by M O’Neill; A Dungannon producer £1100 530kg Lim (207.50), £1070 520kg AA (206.00), £1000 490kg Lim (204.00), £990 480kg Daq (206.00), £960 480kg Lim (200.00), £920 445kg Lim (207.00), £860 410kg Lim (210.00); I Hewitt £1065 505kg Lim (211.00), £1040 530kg Lim (196.00); A Rafferty £940 445kg BB (211.00), £935 430kg Char (217.00); MountviewFarms £925 470kg Char (197.00); J Kelly £650 325kg Char (200.00), £630 315kg Char (200.00).

DROPPED CALVES

A smaller entry of Dropped Calves peaked at £350 Her Bull presented by O Robinson; K Hunter £330 Her Bull; K Loughran £270 BB Bull; S Glasgow £230 Lim Bull, £215 Lim Bull, £195 Lim Bull, £195 Lim Bull; K Hunter £195 Her Bull; Reared Fr bBull Calves sold from £80 to £150; Meanwhile Heifer Calves cleared to £355 Lim presented by O Carragher, £325 Lim Hfr, £250 Lim Hfr, £240 Fr Hfr; S Glasgow £230 Lim Hfr, £180 Lim Hfr; K Loughran £175 BB Hfr.

Suckled cows and calves peaked twice at £1380 for Lim Cow and BB Bull Calf at foot presented by J Potter, £1380 Lim Cow & Sim Bull Calf at foot, £1310 Lim Cow & Sim Bull Calf, £1230 BB Cow & BB Bull.

WEANLINGS

Weanling trade remains steady to top at £810 400kg Char Steer (202.00) presented by M Gilkinson; O Barker £785 345kg Her (227.00); J Ferguson £740 335kg AA (220.00), £740 365kg AA (203.00); W & D Irvine £710 340kg AA (210.00), £700 330kg AA (213.00); P McKearney £500 x 2 230kg BB (217.00); Weanling Heifers topped at £680 330kg Char (206.00), £655 300kg Char (216.00), £645 315kg Sim (205.00).