Prices remain steady at Omagh

There were less cattle on offer with prices little changed from previous weeks at Omagh.

Bullocks: F. Daly, Carrickmore 640k £1375, D. Wade, Ballymagroarty 615k £1295, M. Scott, Castlederg 500k E1045, Wm. Gamble, Donemana 600k £1205, Co. Armagh Farmer, 540k £1080; 560k £1120; 510k £1020; 450k £1060, C. Maxwell, Newmills 480k £1040; 480k £945, S. McCaffrey, Belleek 355k £860; 300k £715, Jack Hunter, Drumquin 380k £840, Willmount Estates 355k £740; 325k £670; 355k £720.

Heifers: K. McNamee, Newtownstewart 520k £1070, J. Woods, Beragh 555k £1125, J. Cunningham, Kileeshil 590k £1180, B. McCrystal, Mullaslin 485k £1075; 500k £1040, J. K. Sawyers, Sixmilecross 410k £900; 355k £780; 350k £750, Des. Millar, Sion Mills, 405k £820; 415k £835; 395k £810; 400k £815m Kesh Producer 395k £890, M. Cassidy, Drumquin 345k £700; 370k £735.

Dropped Calves: Demand has strengthened for dropped calves, resulting in an average of over £230 for a show of 185 calves.

Brackenhill farms, Pomeory, £615; £590 and £505 Charolais Bulls, Nigel Irwin, Enniskillen £510 Charolais Heifer, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £445, £430 and £410 Angus Bulls, A. Graham, Trillick £435 Simmental Bull, R. S. Crawford, Fintona £400 Simmental Bull, M. Donnelly, Drumquin £400 Limousin Bull, D. Taggart, Leglands £340 Simmental Heifer, S. Caldwell, Beragh £320 B. Blue Heifer, A. Roulston, Dromore £335 Charolais Bull, R. Robb, Castlederg £310 Saler Bull.

Fat cows: G. Moohan, Kesh 500k £194, S. Hopper, Cookstown 750k £169, F. Campbell, Ballygawley 790k £167, J. Cunningham, Kileeshil 620k £165, P. Anderson, Castlederg 750k £156, N. E. Patterson, Clanabogan 790k £139, D. Taggart, Leglands, 600k £134, Fairmount Farms, Claudy 610k £133.