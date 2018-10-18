Prime steers sell to £1,460 at Ballymena Mart

333 beef cattle sold to 218 pence per kg for a 670kg Charolais steer, prime heifers to 210 pence for a 580kg Limousin.

Beef cows to 174 pence for a 710kg Limousin, Friesians to 114 pence.

Prime steers sold to: Alastair Foreman, Belfast Charolais 670kg, £1,460 (218), J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 640kg, £1,382 (216), Alastair Foreman Charolais 610kg, £1,305 (214), J Keating Charolais 670kg, £1,380 (206), Charolais 540kg, £1,112 (206), Charolais 630kg, £1,285 (204), Thornton Farm, Lisburn Belgian Blue 630kg, £1,241 (197), J Keating Charolais 620kg, £1,202 (194), Niall Quinn, Kilrea Limousin 630kg, £1,222 (194), J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,0661 (193), Timothy Wray, Carnlough Charolais 520kg, £998 (192), Declan Keating, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,069 (191), John Hamilton, Rathkenny Limousin 530kg, £1,012 (191), Thornton Farm Limousin 680kg, £1,292 (190), Thomas McErlean, Bellaghy Limousin 720kg, £1,368 (190).

Prime heifers sold to: Timothy Wray, Carnlough Limousin 580kg, £1,218 (210), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 480kg, £988 (206), William Warwick, Moorfields Charolais 600kg, £1,224 (204), W R Semple, Magheramourne Charolais 610kg, £1,244 (204), James McErlean, Kilrea Limousin 590kg, £1162 (197), W R Semple Charolais 610kg, £1,171 (192), J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,178 (190), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Charolais 580kg, £1,090 (188), John Wilson, Larne Limousin 610kg, £1,146 (188), Francis Keating, Portaferry Charolais 760kg, £1,406 (185), Charolais 560kg, £1,036 (185), John Wilson, Larne Blonde d'Aquitaine 520kg, £962 (185).

Beef cows sold to: Kelly Brothers, Ballymena Limousin 710kg, £1,235 (174), T P Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 540kg, £928 (172), Limousin 600kg, £1,026 (171), Limousin 520kg, £889 (171), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Limousin 720kg, £1,202 (167), T P Crawford Limousin 530kg, £874 (165), Thomas Clyde, Antrim Limousin 660kg, £1,082 (164), Limousin 630kg, £1,008 (160), T P Crawford Limousin 530kg, £837 (158), Limousin 560kg, £884 (158), Limousin 550kg, £847 (154), J Newell, Ballymoney Simmental 580kg, £893 (154), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 760kg, £1,170 (154), G McCambridge, Ballyvoy Limousin 750kg, £1,147 (153), T P Crawford, Limousin 660kg, £990 (150), Kelly Brothers, Ballymena Limousin 620kg, £930 (150), James Currie, Larne Limousin 520kg, £769 (148), Carrigeen farms Limousin 690kg, £1,007 (146), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 570kg, £832 (146), Thomas Clyde, Antrim Limousin 520kg, £759 (146), Old Church farm, Glenarm Simmental 720kg, £1,051 (146), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £841 (145), Thomas Clyde, Antrim Limousin 510kg, £739 (145).

Friesian cows sold to: Arthur Gibson, Glenarm 640kg, £729 (114), J Ferguson, Straid 630kg, £718 (114), D Morrison, Armoy 670kg, £743 (111), T and J Mackey, Ballynure 620kg, £682 (110), McGookin Farming, Ballyclare 580kg, £632 (109), James Chestnutt, Portrush 660kg, £712 (108), Mervyn Smith, Cloughmills 730kg, £788 (108), W W McCormick, Ballycastle 660kg, £699 (106), A and E Cochrane, Bushmills 610kg, £646 (106), J Ferguson, Straid 690kg, £731 (106), James Chestnutt, 680kg, £714 (105), D McIwaine, Larne 670kg, £703 (105), James Adamson, Ballyclare 540kg, £561 (104), James Chestnutt 680kg, £707 (104), T and J Mackey, Ballynure 680kg, £700 (103), D Scott, Ballywatt 710kg, £724 (102), Paul Watson, Cullybackey 600kg, £612 (102), Arthur Gibson 570kg £575 (101), J Ferguson Snr, Straid 680kg, £686 (101).

35 dairy cows and heifers were forward.

Top price of £1,780 went to D Blelock, Crumlin for his calved heifer, second calvers to £1,720.

D Blelock, Crumlin £1,780, Joe Adams, Ballymena £1,750, I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane £1,720, W Black, Aghadowey £1,700, David Wallace, £1,700, W Johnston, Glenavy £1,700, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,680, W Johnston, £1,600, Joe Adams £1,560, T J Morrison, Downpatrick £1,550, W Black, Aghadowey £1,550, W Johnston £1,530, W Black £1,520, Joe Adams £1,520, W Johnson £1,510, DW Graham, Clough £1,500, David Donnan, Donaghadee (3) £1,500, David Wallace, Antrim £1,480, T and J Mackey £1,460, J Walker, Randalstown £1,430, W Johnston £1,400.

Suckler stock sold to £1,170 for a Belgian Blue cow with heifer calf at foot.

J Johnston, Ballymena Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1,170, Robert Shaw, Randalstown Here cow and bull calf £1,025, R G Mulholland, Hannahstown Limousin cow and bull calf £1,025, Robert Shaw Hereford cow and bull calf £1,000.

144 lots in ring three sold to £420 for a two month old Limousin bull, heifer calves to £390 for an Aberdeen Angus, young Friesians bulls to £245.

Bull calves sold to: R J White, Liscolman (2) Limousin £420, D McKay, Broughshane Limousin £415, Leslie Wilson, Doagh (2) Simmental £410, Simmental £405, (2) Simmental £400, Simmental £390, Arthur Gibson, Glenarm Simmental £375, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £360, local farmer Friesian £350, Limousin £340, Irwin Gamble, Articlave (2) Limousin £325, local farmer (2) Aberdeen Angus £315, Arthur Gibson Simmental £310.

Heifer calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £390, W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue £310, Belgian Blue £305, Belgian Blue £300, R J Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £300, A McMinn, Larne Charolais £300, R J White, Liscolman (2) Limousin 290, Limousin £280, W Gillespie, Belgian Blue £275, S Irons, Coleraine Limousin £270, R J White Limousin £270, A McMinn, Charolais £265, R J Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £255, R White Limousin £250.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Local farmer £350, £275, McGookin farming, Ballyclare £245, W S Gregg, Cloughmills £220, local farmer £210, W S Gregg (2) £200, Brian Paisley, Ballynure £180, local farmer (2) £170, W S Gregg (2) £150, local farmer (2) £135, Arthur Gibson, Glenarm £130, McGookin Farming £115, S Gregg, Glarryford £105, James McAuley, Cushendall £100.

Quality lots were scarce among the 207 weanlings.

Bullocks sold to 276 pence per kg for a 230kg Limousin at £635, heifers to 257 pence for a 230kg Limousin at £590, and stronger lots to £845.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

I McIlveen, Kells Limousin 230kg, £635 (276), Limousin 260kg, £690 (265), E Mullan, Armoy Limousin 230kg, £600 (260), Edgar McIlwaine, Kilwaughter Limousin , £670 (257), S Crothers, Doagh Limousin 170kg, £425 (250), C McAuley, Carnlough Charolais 300kg, £750 (250), I McIlveen, Kells 290kg, £715 (246), Raymond Andrews, Kells Stabiliser 290kg, £700 (241), John Haveron, Deerfin Limousin 260kg, £625 (240), S Crothers, Doagh (2) Limousin (2) Limousin 220kg, £520 (236), E Mullan, Armoy Limousin 250kg, £575 (230), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 290kg, £650 (224).

301-350kgs

Raymond Andrews, Kells Stabiliser 310kg, £750 (241), R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 340kg, £820 (241), Raymond Andrews Stabiliser 310kg, £710 (229), J Petticrew, Cairncastle Limousin 340kg, £770 (226), D McKillop, Glenarm Shorthorn 310kg, £640 (206), Raymond Andrews, Kells Stabiliser 330kg, £680 (206), W Armstrong, Newtownards Limousin 350kg, £720 (205), A E and R W Murphy, Broughshane Limousin 350kg, £710 (202), A Park, Ballynure Limousin 320kg, £640 (200).

351kg and over

J Petticrew, Cairncastle Limousin 370kg, £850 (229), N W McConkey, Parkgate Simmental 380kg, £860 (226), Trevor Armstrong, Greyabbey Limousin 380kg, £850 (223), R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 360kg, £800 (222), D and P Bingham, Templepatrick Limousin 440kg, £950 (215), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 430kg, £920 (214), Carrigeen farms, Templepatrick Belgian Blue 400kg, £855 (213), Norman Boyle, Ballyclare Charolais 350kg, £960 (213), Trevor Armstrong, Greyabbey Limousin 420kg, £885 (210).

Heifers 0-300kgs

I McIlveen, Kells Limousin 230kg, £590 (256), Limousin 230kg, £585 (254), H Kennedy, Ballynure Blonde d'Aquitaine 290kg, £730 (251), Blonde d'Aquitaine 260kg, £630 (242), I McIlveen Limousin 270kg, £640 (237), E Mullan, Armoy Limousin 200kg, £460 (230), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Charolais 250kg, £570 (228), H Kennedy Blonde d'Aquitaine 290kg, £650 (224), Blonde d'Aquitaine 300kg, £660 (220).

301-350kgs

R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 350kg, £795 (227), H Kennedy, Ballynure Blonde d'Aquitaine 310kg, £635 (204), Gary Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 350kg, £715 (204), Thomas Clyde, Antrim (2) Limousin 340kg, £680 (200).

351kg and over

N W McConkey, Parkgate Limousin 360kg, £805 (223), Mervyn McConkey, Larne Blonde d'Aquitaine 360kg, £745 (206), Blonde d'Aquitaine 390kg, £790 (202), Thomas Clyde, Antrim (2) Limousin 400kg, £810 (202), Steven Millar, Ballymena Charolais 390kg, £780 (200).

An entry of 310 suckled calves resulted in another super trade.

Bullocks sold to £640 over for a Charolais 400kg at £1,040 presented by J McAuley, Ballyclare.

Heifers sold to £890 over for a Blue 300kg at £1,190 offered by A Ross, Newtownards.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs:

P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 220kg, £780 (354), Charolais 240kg, £850 (354), A McErlean, Portglenone (3) Charolais 230kg, £755 (328), Hugh McMullan, Glenarm (2) Aberdeen Angus 150kg, £490 (326), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 260kg, £845 (325), Georgina McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 260kg, £840 (323), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 270kg, £870 (322), M Ramsey, Ballyclare Limousin 230kg, £740 (321), Robert Workman, Charolais 270kg, £860 (318), P and J O’Kane Charolais 240kg, £760 (316), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 250kg, £790 (316), P and J O’Kane Charolais 250kg, £790 (316), Charolais 260kg, £820 (315).

301-350kgs

J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 320kg, £885 (276), Charolais 310kg, £850 (274), A Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 350kg, £955 (272), Georgina McClintock, Glenwherry Charolais 330kg, £900 (272), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 320kg, £870 (271), A Lowry Charolais 320kg, £860 (268), S G Lowry Charolais 320kg, £855 (267), William Houston, Moorfields Charolais 320kg, £845 (264), J Knox Charolais 330kg, £860 (260), Alexander Ross, Newtownards Belgian Blue 330kg, £860 (260), William Houston, Charolais 330kg £855 (259), Charolais 310kg, £800 (258), Georgina McClintock Charolais 330kg, £850 (257), S G Lowry Charolais 320kg, £820 (256), Dale Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 320kg, £820 (256), Alexander Ross, Newtownards Limousin 330kg, £840 (254).

351kg and over

A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 380kg, £990 (260), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 400kg, £1,040 (260), T Montgomery, Kells Charolais 360kg, £895 (248), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 380kg, £935 (246), A and D McAfee Charolais 380kg £915 (240), Alexander Ross, Newtownards Limousin 440kg, £1,040 (236), T Montgomery, Kells Charolais 390kg, £890 (228), Ian Dodds, Glenwherry Limousin 430kg, £950 (220), Limousin 370kg, £810 (218), Limousin 420kg, £910 (216), A McErlean, Portglenone Blonde d'Aquitaine 360kg, £770 (213), Ian Dodds, Belgian Blue 430kg, £910 (211), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 390kg, £795 (203), S Taylor, Ligoniel Limousin 410kg, £830 (202), A and D McAfee Limousin 470kg, £935 (198), Ian Dodds Belgian Blue 370kg, £730 (197).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Alexander Ross, Newtownards Belgian Blue 250kg, £1,050 (420), Belgian Blue 300kg, £1,190 (396), Belgian Blue 300kg, £1,000 (333), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 230kg, £760 (330), Alexander Ross Belgian Blue 250kg, £820 (328), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 220kg, £710 (322), Georgina McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 240kg, £760 (316), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 240kg, £740 (308), A McErlean, Portglenone Simmental 250kg, £750 (300), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 200kg, £600 (300), Alexander Ross, Newtownards Belgian Blue 300kg, £890 (296), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 250kg, £740 (296), P and J O’Kane Charolais 250kg £735 (294), Charolais 240kg, £705 (293), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 250kg, £730 (292), P and J O’Kane Charolais 240kg, £700 (291).

301-350kgs

Dale Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 340kg, £900 (264), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 310kg, £790 (254), Georgina McClintock, Glenwherry Charolais 330kg, £820 (248), A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 310kg, £770 (248), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 330kg, £800 (242), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 320kg, £755 (242), P McAleese, Loughgiel Charolais 320kg, £755 (235), Charolais 310kg, £710 (229), C Quinn, Cushendall Charolais 320kg, £730 (228), P McAleese, Loughgiel Charolais 330kg, £750 (227), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 310kg, £700 (225), P McAleese Charolais 310kg, £690 (222), Charolais 330kg, £720 (218), DS Beggs, Ballyclare Limousin 310kg, £675 (217), P McAleese, Loughgiel Charolais 350kg, £760 (217), J McCarroll, Ballymena Limousin 320kg, £660 (206).

351kg and over

Alexander Ross, Newtownards Limousin 370kg, £920 (248), Limousin 410kg, £980 (239), Mrs C Quinn, Cushendall Charolais 390kg, £820 (210).

Another great entry of 2,700 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening.

Breeders sold to £151, ewe lambs to £168, store lambs to £81 and rams to 850gns.

Leading prices as follows:

Breeders sold to: William Smyth, Limavady 3 Texel £151, David R Johnston, Tobermore 10 Texel £141, S Thompson, Glenarm 13 Suffolk £138, H Calwell, Ballyhalbert 10 crossbred £138, J Graham, Glenariffe 12 crossbred £136, H Calwell 11 crossbred £134, Robert Shannon, Cloughmills 1 crossbred £132, Andrew Hunter, Glenarm 5 Blackface £130, William Smyth, Limavady 4 Texel £130, J McLaughlin, Greysteel 12 Blackface £120, S Thompson, Glenarm 7 Cheviot £115, William Smyth, Limavady 3 Texel £112, D M Crawford, Larne 14 Texel £112.

Ewe lambs sold to: D McSwiggan, Gortin 10 Blackface £168, 10 Blackface £140, Andrew Hunter, Glenarm 10 Blackface £125, Michael O’Kane, Dungiven 11 Cheviot £110, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 12 Texel £110, E Conway, Cranagh 10 Blackface £110, D McSwiggan, Gortin 11 Blackface £110, 12 Blackface £108, M and S Conway, Granagh 10 Blackface £105, D McSwiggan 10 Blackface £105, Charles McAllister, Broughshane 12 mule £104, P Sheerin, Draperstown 11 Blackface £102, Charles McAllister 12 mule £100, D McSwiggan 11 Blackface £100, 12 Blackface £98, Charles McAllister 12 mule £95.

Store lambs sold to: S Caldwell, Portglenone 2 Suffolk £81, M McCormick, Ballymena 5 Dorset £78, G Loughery, Limavady 3 crossbred £72, C and M White, Aughafatten 26 Suffolk £70.50, William Rea, Crumlin 2 crossbred £70, B and A McCammon, Magheramourne 27 Texel £69.50, Lynsey Topping, Islandmagee 10 Texel £69, HA Wilson, Newtowncrommelin 55 Texel £68.50, S Caldwell, Portglenone 6 Texel £68.50, Greenmount College, Antrim 20 Texel £68.50, D Weatherup, Carrickfergus 11 Texel £68, D McAuley, Ballyclare 10 Texel £68, HA Wilson, Newtowncrommelin 54 Texel £67, Lynsey Topping 15 Texel £67, K Kidd, Broughshane 33 Texel £67, A and W Magill, Raloo 14 Texel £67.

An entry of 200 store cattle resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £700 over for a Charolais 440kg at £1,050 offered by S Wilson, Ballymena.

Heifers sold to £600 over for a Charolais 600kg at £1,200 offered by Carrigeen Farms, Parkgate.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

S Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 440kg, £1,050 (238), Matt Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 460kg, £1,065 (231), John McCabe, Nutts Corner Charolais 460kg, £1,065 (231), Charolais 470kg, £1,070 (227), Matthew Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 490kg, £1,105 (225), John McCabe Charolais 480kg, £1,080 (225), R J Sloan, Kilrea Charolais 390kg, £860 (220), S Wilson Charolais 500kg, £1,100 (220), R J Sloan, Kilrea Charolais 430kg, £940 (218), John McCabe, Charolais 490kg, £1,070 (218), K Brown, Upper Ballinderry Limousin 440kg, £960 (218), D McCammon, Larne Limousin 400kg, £870 (217), Matt Workman Charolais 460kg, £1,000 (217), K Brown, Upper Ballinderry Charolais 490kg, £1,060 (216), D McCammon, Larne Limousin 430kg, £925 (215), Matt Workman Charolais 500kg, £1,070 (214).

501kg and over

Alastair Foreman, Belfast Charolais 570kg, £1,270 (222), Charolais 550kg, £1200 (218), S Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 530kg, £1,130 (213), Matt Workman Kilwaughter Charolais 510kg, £1,070 (209), Alistair Foreman Charolais 550kg, £1,150 (209), K Brown, Upper Ballinderry Limousin 520kg, £1,085 (208), Matt Workman, (2) Charolais 520kg, £1,080 (207), Alastair Foreman Charolais 610kg, £1,260 (206), Charolais 550kg, £1,130 (205), K Brown Limousin 550kg, £1,130 (205), Alastair Foreman Charolais 570kg, £1,170 (205), S Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 570kg, £1,165 (204), Charolais 520kg, £1,060 (203), D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 540kg, £1,100 (203).

Heifers 0-500kgs

R McCann, Ballynure Limousin 440kg, £940 (213), Limousin 450kg, £920 (204), Charolais 480kg, £975 (203), Sean Graham, Portglenone Limousin 440kg, £890 (202), R McCann Limousin 500kg, £1,000 (200), Limousin 430kg, £835 (194), John McCabe, Nutts Corner Charolais 500kg, £970 (194), R J Sloan, Kilrea Charolais 440kg, £850 (193), R McCann Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £850 (193), J McCarroll, Ballymena Charolais 380kg, £730 (192), Hay Brothers, Ballycarry (2) Hereford 490kg, £940 (191), D McCammon, Larne Limousin 400kg, £765 (191), R McCann Limousin 410kg, £780 (190), Limousin 450kg, £850 (188), D McCammon Limousin 370kg, £695 (187).

501kg and over

Carrigeen Farms, Parkgate Charolais 540kg, £1,110 (205), Charolais 600kg, £1,200 (200), John McCabe, Nutts Corner Charolais 520kg, £1,035 (199), Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 560kg, £1,090 (194), Charolais 560kg, £1,080 (192), J Watson, Ballyrobert Limousin 510kg, £940 (184), Belgian Blue 570kg, £980 (171), Carrigeen Farms, Simmental 510kg, £865 (169), S J Duncan, Crumlin Limousin 550kg, £930 (169), Limousin 520kg, £860 (165), Limousin 510kg, £825 (161).

An entry of 2,005 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 362p for a pen of 14 Texels 20.5kg at £72.50 offered by W J Boyd, Larne and to a top per head of £85 on three occasions.

Fat ewes sold to £80.

Fat lambs (1,626)

Top price per kg: Hugh McNeill, Ballygally 15 Texel 17.5kg, £67 (382), P O’Boyle, Martinstown 4 Texel 19.5kg, £71 (364), W J Boyd, Larne 14 Texel 20kg, £72.50 (362), J Fenton, Glarryford 7 Texel 18.5kg, £67 (362), T O’Kane, Newtowncrommelin 17 Texel 20.5kg, £72.50, L Kirk, Clough 12 Texel 21kg, £74 (352), P Gregg, Gracehill 11 Dorset 20.5kg, £72 (351), J Christie, Cloughmills 4 Texel 23.5kg, £82 (348), McGookin Farming, Ballyclare 12 Lleyn 21.5kg, £75 (348), N and J McKee, Larne 16 Texel 21kg, £73 (347), A Marshall 8 Texel 21kg, £73 (347), W J McClintock, Broughshane 18 Texel 21.5kg, £74.50 (346), Leslie Turtle, Broughshane 10 Texel 21.5kg, £74.50 (346), J Johnston, Ballymena 8 Suffolk 21.5kg, £74.50 (346), L Duggan, Magherafelt 12 Texel 22kg, £76 (345), Graeme Martin, Broughshane 21 Texel 23.5kg, £81 (344).

Top prices per head: J Johnston, Ballymena 2 Texel 27.5kg, £85, John Moore, Cullybackey 6 Charollais 26kg, £85, Carmel Graham, Glenariffe 1 Dorset 26kg, £85, J Bonnar, Broughshane 25 Texel 25kg, £84, D Gaston, Carnlough 10 Texel 27kg, £83, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 51 Suffolk 25.5kg, £83, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 25 crossbred 27kg, £83, local farmer 24 crossbred 27kg £83, S McGowan, Ballymoney 15 Texel 25.5kg, £83, Michael Kearney, Ballymoney 7 Texel 26.5kg, £83, T Kyle, Cullybackey 13 Texel 26kg, £83, Wilnor Mills, Broughshane 5 Texel 26kg, £82.50, Sam McNabney, Broughshane 29 Texel 27.5kg, £82.50, Trevor Wray, Ballymena 8 Blackface 27.5kg, £82.50, J Dobbin, Aughafatten 7 Dorset 25kg, £82, F G and T McMullan 17 Suffolk 25kg, £82.

Fat ewes (379)

First quality

Suffolk - £58-£80

Texel - £60-£80

Crossbred - £55-£70

Blackface - £40-£55