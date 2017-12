Quality lambs sell to £90.80 and fat ewes to £96 at Downptrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday 16th December at Downpatrick Mart there was keen trade again with an increased entry of good quality lambs which sold to £90.80 and fat ewes to £96.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.85ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Saintfield farmer 26kg, £90.80, Downpatrick farmer 28kg, £89.00, Ballyculter farmer 25kg, £89.00, Lissoid farmer 25kg, £88.00, Bright farmer 27kg, £87.00, Crossgar farmer 27kg, £86.50, Annacloy farmer 26kg, £86.00, Annacloy farmer 26kg, £85.50, Ballyclander farmer 22kg, £82.00, Newry farmer 23kg, £82.00, Ardglass farmer 23kg, £81.00, Crossgar farmer 25kg, £80.80, Crossgar farmer 24kg, £80.50, Ballyclander farmer 22kg, £80.20, Legamaddy farmer 23kg, £80.00, Annacloy farmer 23kg, £80.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 22kg, £78.00, Ardglass farmer 22kg, £77.50, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg, £75.50, Ballyrolly farmer 21kg, £75.00, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg, £73.50, Killough farmer 20kg, £73.00, Crossgar farmer 21kg, £71.50, Castlewellan farmer 20kg, £70.00, Drumena farmer 21kg, £70.00, Loughgall farmer 19kg, £70.00, Ardglass farmer 20kg, £68.50, Annacloy farmer 20kg, £68.00, Crossgar farmer 21kg, £67.00 and Killough farmer 14kg, £54.00

FAT EWES: Ballyhossett farmer £96, Downpatrick farmer £81, Ballynahinch farmer £76.00 and £70, Ballywillwill farmer £70 and Crossgar farmer £66.

At the Monday night cattle sale on 18th December 2017 store bullocks and heifers sold to £2.41ppk and £2.25 ppk respectively.

On the night a Castlewellan farmer received a top price of £945 for a Limousin bullock.

Leading categories as follows:

BULLOCKS

Castlewellan farmer 478kg Limousin, £945 (1.98ppk) and 410kg Limousin, £900 (2.20ppk), Dromara farmer 384kg Limousin, £890 (2.32ppk), Castlewellan farmer 370kg Charolais, £890 (2.41ppk), Castlewellan farmer 396kg Limousin, £880 (2.22ppk), Dromara farmer 382kg Limousin, £870 (2.28ppk), Leitrim farmer 432kg Limousin, £865 (2.00ppk), Dromara farmer 372kg Charolais, £840 (2.26ppk), Castlewellan farmer 402kg Limousin, £840 (2.09ppk), Castlewellan farmer 404kg Limousin, £840 (2.08ppk) and 414kg Aberdeen Angus, £830 (2.00ppk) and 398kg Simmental, £810 (2.04ppk), Dunturk farmer 362kg Limousin, £740 (2.04ppk) and 366kg Aberdeen Angus, £730 (1.99ppk) and 322kg Limousin, £690 (2.14ppk) and Dundrum farmer 206kg Shorthorn, £385 (1.87ppk).

HEIFERS

Loughinisland farmer 356kg Charolais, £780 (2.19ppk), Dunturk farmer 416kg Aberdeen Angus, £760 (1.83ppk), Seaforde farmer 356kg Simmental, £750 (2.09ppk) and 334kg Limousin, £725 (2.17ppk) Ballyveamore farmer 306kg Charolais, £670 (2.19ppk), Slieveniskey farmer 322kg Charolais, £670 (2.08ppk), Castlewellan farmer 340kg Aberdeen Angus £660 (1.95ppk) and 300kg Limiusin, £640 (2.13ppk), Dromara farmer 320kg Limousin, £640 (2.00ppk), Leitrim farmer 278kg Limousin, £625 (2.25ppk), Castlescreen farmer 432kg Limousin, £620 (1.44ppk) and 404kg Aberdeen Angus, £585 (1.45ppk), Castlewellan farmer 306kg Aberdeen Angus, £570 (1.86ppk) and Castlescreen farmer 354kg Aberdeen Angus, £550 (1.55ppk).