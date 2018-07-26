Raphoe Mart: Bullocks sell to €1,550

Sheep sale on Monday July 23rd 2018: A larger show of good quality lambs with an excellent trade leading to a near complete clearance of all stock.

There was a hub of activity around the ring with extra buyers present.

Lambs sold at:

€65 to €75 for 30-33kgs;

€75 to €85 for 33-36kgs;

€80 to €85 for 36-40kgs;

€85 to €95 for 40-41kgs;

€95 to €100 for 42-44kgs;

€100 to €119 for 44-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €132 each.

Cattle sale Thursday, July 26th 2018: Top class bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €830 over. Beef heifers - €500 to €600 over. Store heifers - €350 to €650 over.

A seasonal entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, July 26th.

Trade had improved from last week with more quality cattle on offer.

Plainer lots still more difficult to sell.

Bullocks sold to €1,550 and bulls to €1,440.

Bullocks/bulls sold from €2.10/kg to €2.60/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.70/kg.

Breeding sheep and ram sales will begin at Raphoe Mart each Wednesday night from August 15th 2018.

Intake from 5pm and sale at 7pm.

Also for sale on Wednesday, August 15th 2018 will be pedigree registered Belclare rams at 8 pm approximately.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.