Raphoe Mart: Dry cows selling from €680 to €1,330 each

There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, March 25 with an increased number of ewes with lambs at foot on offer.

The trade was excellent overall.

Hoggets sold at:

€80 to €90 for 30-34 kgs;

€90 to €100 for 35-40 kgs;

€100 to €110 for 40-44 kgs;

€110 to €120 for 44-50 kgs;

€120 to €130 for 50-60 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €130.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €140 to €190.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €200 to €272.

Cattle sale, Thursday, March 28, 2019: Beef bullocks - €590 to €870 over.

Store bullocks - €350 to €880 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €885 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €700 over.

Dry cows - €680 to €1,330 each.

Another excellent show of stock at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, March 28.

All cattle selling well as in previous weeks with a weaker trade for a bigger supply of light Friesian bulls resulting in these being more difficult to sell.

All other stock remain a great trade including AAX and HEX cattle.

Bullocks selling to a top of €880 over and heifers selling to a top of €885 over.

Bulls sold from €1.70/kg to €2.70/kg.

Bullocks sold from €1.90/kg to €2.70/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €680/head to €1,330/head.

Raphoe Livestock Mart will hold a pedigree beef female sale on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 6.30pm.

Entries welcome for all pedigree beef bred.

Females - cows, heifers and maidens.

Entry forms are available from the mart office

Entries close on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.