Raphoe Mart: Excellent show of sheep

Sheep sale Monday 26th March 2018: An excellent show of sheep with a large attendance of buyers, farmers, agents and butchers with a lively trade for all sheep.
Spring lambs sold at:
€147 for 40kgs;
€158 for 45kgs;
€168 for 40kgs;
€178 for 50kgs;
€178 for 58kgs.
Hoggets sold at:
€90 to €110 for 35-40kgs;
€110 to €130 for 40-46kgs;
€120 to €130 for 46-50kgs;
€130 to €148 for 50-62kgs.
Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €150 to €200.
Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €200 to €298.
Fat ewes sold from €80 to €153 each.
Weanling sale Tuesday 27th March 2018: An excellent trade for a smaller show of weanlings at Raphoe Mart on Tuesday night.
Bidding was brisk for all types.
Bulls sold to a top price of €1,465 for 555 kgs and a top price per kg of €3.25.
Heifers sold to €1,100/head and up to €2.80/kg.
Cattle sale Thursday 29th March 2018: Top class bulls over 600 kgs-€520 to €985 over.
Beef bullocks - €465 to €1,080 over.
Store bullocks - €450 to €940 over.
Beef heifers - €590 to €1,080 over.
Store heifers - €350 to €840 over.
Dry cows - €630 to €1845 each.
A large entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday and a great trade for all stock from start to finish.
Bullocks sold to €1,080 over the weight and heifers also sold to €1,080 over the weight.
Fat cows topped at €1,845/head.
Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.
Bulls sold from €2.20/kg to €3.00/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.95/kg.
Fat cows sold from €630/head to €1,845/head.
Upcoming sales
Weanling night sale on Tuesday 10th April 2018: Intake from 4pm and sale at 7pm.
Please note: There will be no sheep sale on Easter Monday 2nd April 2018.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.