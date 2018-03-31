Raphoe Mart: Excellent show of sheep

Sheep sale Monday 26th March 2018: An excellent show of sheep with a large attendance of buyers, farmers, agents and butchers with a lively trade for all sheep.

Spring lambs sold at:

€147 for 40kgs;

€158 for 45kgs;

€168 for 40kgs;

€178 for 50kgs;

€178 for 58kgs.

Hoggets sold at:

€90 to €110 for 35-40kgs;

€110 to €130 for 40-46kgs;

€120 to €130 for 46-50kgs;

€130 to €148 for 50-62kgs.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €150 to €200.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €200 to €298.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €153 each.

Weanling sale Tuesday 27th March 2018: An excellent trade for a smaller show of weanlings at Raphoe Mart on Tuesday night.

Bidding was brisk for all types.

Bulls sold to a top price of €1,465 for 555 kgs and a top price per kg of €3.25.

Heifers sold to €1,100/head and up to €2.80/kg.

Cattle sale Thursday 29th March 2018: Top class bulls over 600 kgs-€520 to €985 over.

Beef bullocks - €465 to €1,080 over.

Store bullocks - €450 to €940 over.

Beef heifers - €590 to €1,080 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €840 over.

Dry cows - €630 to €1845 each.

A large entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday and a great trade for all stock from start to finish.

Bullocks sold to €1,080 over the weight and heifers also sold to €1,080 over the weight.

Fat cows topped at €1,845/head.

Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.20/kg to €3.00/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.95/kg.

Fat cows sold from €630/head to €1,845/head.

Upcoming sales

Weanling night sale on Tuesday 10th April 2018: Intake from 4pm and sale at 7pm.

Please note: There will be no sheep sale on Easter Monday 2nd April 2018.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.