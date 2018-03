Raphoe Mart: Excellent trade for all sheep

Sheep sale Monday 5th March 2018: Excellent trade for all sheep on Monday with lambs selling at:

€80 - €90 for 30-36kgs;

€90 to €100 for 36-40kgs;

€100 to €112 for 40-45kgs;

€112 to €120 for 45-50kgs;

€120 to €134.50 for 50-56kgs.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €150 to €188.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €220 to €272.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €146.

Top prices:

38kgs - €98;

43kgs - €111;

46kgs - €117;

49kgs - €122;

56kgs - €134.50.

Cattle sale Thursday 8th March 2018: Top class bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €845 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €1,010 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €950 over.

Beef heifers - €575 to €975 over.

Store heifers - €405 to €840 over.

Dry cows - €690 to €1,440 each.

A large entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday with trade improved for all types of cattle on offer.

Quality cattle most sought after but trade for plainer type Friesian and Angus cattle were also selling well from €2.00/kg to €2.30/kg.

Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €690/head to €1,440/head.

Upcoming sale:

Weanling night sale on Tuesday, March 13th, 2018

Intake from 4pm and sale at 7pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.