Raphoe Mart: Excellent trade for all stock on offer

There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, August 20th with an excellent trade for all stock.

Full clearance of lambs selling at:

€70 to €75 for 29-33 kgs;

€75 to €80 for 33-35 kgs;

€80 to €85 for 35-38 kgs;

€85 to €90 for 38-42 kgs;

€90 to €100 for 42-45 kgs;

€100 to €110 for 45-50 kgs;

€110 to €120 for 50-55 kgs.

Hoggets sold to a high of €172.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €130.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €600 to €1,000 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €905 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €760 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €645 over.

Dry cows - €800 to €1,365 each.

A larger show of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, August 23rd.

Trade for quality and in-spec cattle remains good and also an improved trade for plainer types with Aberdeen Angus and Hereford cattle selling up to €2.00/kg and more.

Strong cattle are most in demand with bulls selling up to €1,000 over.

Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.85/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €2.70/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €3.20/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €1,365/head.

The hogget show and sale will be held on the night of Wednesday, August 29th for the best pen of five hoggets.

This will be in conjunction with the usual weekly breeding sheep sale.

Intake from 4.30pm.

Judging at 5.30pm and sale at 7pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.