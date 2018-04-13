Raphoe Mart: Excellent trade for spring lambs

Sheep sale Monday 9th April 2018: There was a large entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart with an excellent trade for all stock on offer.

Spring lambs sold at:

€110 to €120 for 37-40kgs;

€120 to €135 for 40-43kgs;

€135 to €150 for 42-46kgs;

€150 to €171 for 46-50kgs.

Hoggets sold at:

€100 to €120 for 38-43kgs;

€120 to €140 for 43-50kgs;

€140 to €155 for 50-60kgs.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €130 to €222.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €180 to €320.

Dry ewes sold from €80 to €141.

Cattle sale Thursday 12th April 2018: Top class bulls over 600kgs - €555 to €885 over.

Beef bullocks - €615 to €845 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €865 over.

Beef heifers - €545 to €1010 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €805 over.

Dry cows - €600 to €1335 each.

An excellent entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday.

A brisk trade for almost all cattle on offer with some plainer types more difficult to sell.

Bullocks sold to €865 over the weight and heifers sold to €1,010 over the weight.

Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €3.05/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €3.00/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.90/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1,335/head.

Upcoming sales

Weanling night sale on Tuesday 24th April 2018

Intake from 4pm and sale at 7pm.

Donegal Friesian Breeders' Club are holding a heifer sale in Raphoe Mart on Wednesday 18th April 2018.

Sale commences at 1pm.

Regular sales:

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.