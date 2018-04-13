Raphoe Mart: Excellent trade for spring lambs

Sheep sale Monday 9th April 2018: There was a large entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart with an excellent trade for all stock on offer.
Spring lambs sold at:
€110 to €120 for 37-40kgs;
€120 to €135 for 40-43kgs;
€135 to €150 for 42-46kgs;
€150 to €171 for 46-50kgs.
Hoggets sold at:
€100 to €120 for 38-43kgs;
€120 to €140 for 43-50kgs;
€140 to €155 for 50-60kgs.
Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €130 to €222.
Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €180 to €320.
Dry ewes sold from €80 to €141.
Cattle sale Thursday 12th April 2018: Top class bulls over 600kgs - €555 to €885 over.
Beef bullocks - €615 to €845 over.
Store bullocks - €400 to €865 over.
Beef heifers - €545 to €1010 over.
Store heifers - €350 to €805 over.
Dry cows - €600 to €1335 each.
An excellent entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday.
A brisk trade for almost all cattle on offer with some plainer types more difficult to sell.
Bullocks sold to €865 over the weight and heifers sold to €1,010 over the weight.
Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €3.05/kg.
Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €3.00/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.90/kg.
Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1,335/head.
Upcoming sales
Weanling night sale on Tuesday 24th April 2018
Intake from 4pm and sale at 7pm.
Donegal Friesian Breeders' Club are holding a heifer sale in Raphoe Mart on Wednesday 18th April 2018.
Sale commences at 1pm.
Regular sales:
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.