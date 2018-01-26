Raphoe Mart: Excellent trade in sheep

An excellent trade today for all sheep with a large number of buyers present with lambs selling at:

€75 to €85 for 30-35kgs.

€85 to €95 for 35-40kgs.

€95 to €105 for 40-46kgs.

€105 to €115 for 47-55kgs.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold to a high of €195.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold to a high of €242.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €136.

Top prices for lambs today included:

€87 for 35kg.

€95.50 for 38kg.

€99 for 40kg.

€111 for 48kg.

€116.50 for 52kg.

Cattle sale Thursday 25th January 2018

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €925 over.

Beef bullocks - €670 to €955 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €825 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €915 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €795 over.

Dry cows - €600 to €1860 each.

A much larger entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart with weather and road conditions back to normal.

An excellent trade for all cattle from start to finish with great demand around the ring.

Plainer types sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg while quality types sold from €2.80/kg to €3.20/kg.

Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.90/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1,860/head.

