Raphoe Mart: Fat ewes sell from €60 to €115

There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, November 12th with a good trade all round for all stock on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€60 to €70 for 27-32kgs;

€70 to €80 for 32-36kgs;

€80 to €90 for 36-42kgs;

€90 to €100 for 43-47kgs;

€100 to €113 for 48-58kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €115.

There was a good entry of weanlings for the show and sale in Raphoe Mart on Tuesday, November 13th.

Plenty of buyers in attendance for mostly quality calves on offer.

Congratulations to all prize winners and thank you to the sponsors of the show - Wauchope Contractors, Castlefin.

Bulls sold from €2.30/kg to €3.10/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €3.00/kg.

Cattle sale Thursday, November 15th 2018.

Top Class bulls over 600 kgs - €580 to €735 over.

Beef bullocks - €580 to €750 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €785 over.

Beef heifers - €480 to €805 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €660 over.

Dry cows - €500 to €1,560 each.

Another good entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, November 15th.

Trade remained slower for plainer lots and are more difficult to sell.

Quality in-spec cattle remain in demand especially for forward types.

Bulls sold from €1.80/kg to €2.50/kg.

Bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.70/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1,560/head.

Upcoming sales

Fatstock cattle show and sale on Friday, December 7th.

Lamb show and sale on Monday, December 10th.

Raphoe Livestock Mart fatstock show and sale on Friday, December 7th 2018.

Classes:

1 Best fat cow

2 Housewife's Choice under 600kgs – Male of female

3 Best heifer no teeth

4 Best heifer, two or more teeth

5 Best pair females

6 Best bullock, no teeth

7 Bes bullock, two or more teeth

8 Best pair males

Animals can only be entered in one class.

The winner of the Housewife's Choice class will not be eligible for overall champion.

Booking fee €10 per animal to be paid at time of entry.

No cattle accepted on the day.

Closing date for entries: Monday, November 26th at 12/noon.

No animals will be accepted after this date.

Cattle must be penned before 9.30am.

Regular sales

Sheep every Monday at 11am.

Cattle every Thursday at 11am.