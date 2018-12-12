Raphoe Mart: Good entry of lambs at the annual Christmas lamb show and sale

There was a good entry of lambs at the annual Christmas lamb show and sale on Monday, December 10th 2018 at Raphoe Livestock Mart with two classes up for judging – Suffolk and Texel cross.

Factory agents and local butchers were keen to purchase the top quality lambs.

The judge on the day was Andrew Wilson who had a difficult task choosing from the stock presented.

This show was kindly sponsored by Inisleigh Farm Foods, Newtowncunningham.

The champion lambs were purchased by Bernard McCarron, butcher, Raphoe and the reserve champion lambs were purchased by Ciaran Mc Cullagh, butcher, Raphoe.

Class 1- Best pen of five Suffolk cross lambs

1st– Daniel Harkin, Carndonagh

2nd- Rose Colhoun, Lifford

3rd– John Mc Connell, Raphoe

Class 2- Bes pen of five Texel cross lambs

1st– Clive and Robbie Barnett, Raphoe – also the champion lambs of the show

2nd – Glenn McConnell, Raphoe – also the reserve champion lambs of the show

3rd – Glenn McConnell, Raphoe