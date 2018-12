There was a good trade for all sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, December 17th for the last sale of the year.

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €84 for 30-34 kgs;

€80 to €90 for 35-40 kgs;

€90 to €100 for 40-46 kgs;

€100 to €110 for 46-50 kgs;

€110 to €118 for 50-60 kgs.

Dry ewes sold from €60 to €135 each.

First sales of 2019

First sheep sale on Monday, January 7th at 11am.

First cattle sale on Thursday, January 10th at 11am.

Wishing all customers a happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.