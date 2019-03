Raphoe Mart: Good trade for all stock on offer

There was a smaller entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, February 25 with a good trade for all stock on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €94 for 32-38 kgs;

€90 to €100 for 38-42 kgs;

€100 to €110 for 42-45 kgs;

€110 to €120 for 45-50 kgs;

€120 to €128 for 50-56 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €132.

Ewes with 1 lamb from €140 to €190.

Ewes with 2 lambs from €180 to €250.

Springers from €124 to €158.

Cattle sale on Thursday, February 28: Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €575 to €845 over.

Beef bullocks - €630 to €865 over.

Store bullocks - €225 to €860 over.

Beef heifers - €440 to €885 over.

Store heifers - €250 to €675 over.

Dry cows - €510 to €1,450 each.

A bigger show of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, February 28 with an improved trade

for all types on offer.

Quality lots sold well and heifers sold up to €885 over and €860 over for bullocks while lighter lots sold up to €3.00/kg.

Plainer lots also selling better with Aberdeen Angus and HEX selling over €2.00/kg and up to €2.20/kg.

Bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.70/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.60/kg.

Fat cows sold from €510/head to €1,450/head.

Weanling bulls sold from €2.10/kg to €3.00/kg.

Weanling heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.80/kg.

Raphoe Livestock Mart will hold a pedigree beef female sale on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 6.30pm.

Entries welcome for all pedigree beef bred females - cows, heifers and maidens.

Entry forms are available from the mart office.

Entries close on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.