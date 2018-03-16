Raphoe Mart: High demand and strong trade for sheep

Sheep sale Monday 12th March 2018: Sheep were in high demand with strong trade for all stock on offer.

Hoggets sold at:

€95 - €110 for 36-40kgs;

€110 - €120 for 40-45kgs;

€120 - €130 for 45-50kgs;

€130 - €140 for 50-55kgs;

€140 - €148 for 55-65kgs.

Ewes with 1 lamb from €150 to €190.

Ewes with 2 lambs from €190 to €260.

Dry ewes sold from €70 to €140.

Weanling sale Tuesday 13th March 2018: There was a good entry of weanlings at Raphoe Mart on Tuesday evening.

A brisk trade for all types with bulls selling from €2.20/kg to €3.00/kg and heifers likewise ranging from €2.30/kg to €3.00/kg.

Quality was the main factor in driving prices.

Cattle sale Thursday 15th March 2018: Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €600 to €1,005 over.

Beef bullocks - €760 to €950 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €978 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €1,020 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €815 over.

Dry cows - €600 to €1,390 each.

A large entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday.

A great lively trade from start to finish for all types of cattle with bulls selling up to €1005 over, bullocks up to €950 over and heifers up to €1020 over.

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus cattle also a lively trade selling up to €2.00/kg for Friesian types and €2.28/kg for Aberdeen Angus types.

Bulls sold from €2.20/kg to €3.00/kg.

Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €3.09/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1,390/head.

Please note: There will be a sheep sale on Bank Holiday Monday 19th March 2018 as usual.

Sale starts at 11am.

Easter lamb sale: The Easter lamb sale will be held on Monday 26th March 2018 in conjunction with the usual Monday sheep sale.

Sale starts at 11am.

Upcoming sales:

Weanling night sale on Tuesday 27th March 2018. Intake from 4pm and sale at 7pm.

Regular sales:

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.