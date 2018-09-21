Raphoe Mart: Hoggets sell from €120 to €165 each

There was another large entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, September 17th 2018.

There was an excellent trade for all stock on offer with buyers plentiful around the ring.

Lambs sold at:

€65 to €75 for 30-35 kgs;

€75 to €80 for 35-38 kgs;

€80 to €84 for 38-42 kgs;

€84 to €90 for 42-46 kgs;

€90 to €100 for 46-50 kgs;

€100 to €110 for 50-55 kgs.

Hoggets sold from €120 to €165 each.

Fat ewes sold from €65 to €125 each.

Cattle sale Thursday, September 20th 2018: Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €600 to €810 over.

Beef bullocks - €750 to €765 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €850 over.

Beef heifers - €530 to €940 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €820 over.

Dry cows - €600 to €1,645 each.

A large sale of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, September 20th.

An excellent trade for all cattle with a lot of great quality cattle on offer.

Bullocks sold to €850 over and heifers sold to €940 over.

Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €2.70/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €3.10/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1,645/head.

Breeding Sheep will now be sold on Mondays along with the usual weekly sheep sale instead of Wednesday nights.

First weanling sale of the season will be held on Tuesday, October 2nd 2018.

This is also a show and sale.

Intake from 4pm, show at 5pm and sale at 7pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.