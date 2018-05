Raphoe Mart: Larger entry of lambs with an excellent trade

Sheep sale Monday, May 21st 2018: Larger entry of lambs with an excellent trade for all sheep.

Lambs sold at:

€95 to €115 for 35-38kgs;

€115 to €125 for 38-40kgs;

€125 to €135 for 40-45kgs;

€135 to €145 for 43-45kgs;

€145 to €153 for 45-52kgs.

Hoggets sold from €100 to €164.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €140 to €250.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €180 to €284.

Dry ewes sold from €70 to €166.

Cattle sale Thursday, May 24th 2018: Top class bulls over 600kgs - €645 to €835 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €640 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €830 over.

Beef heifers - €670 to €1,075 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €680 over.

Dry cows - €490 to €1375 each.

High demand for cattle at Raphoe Livestock Mart on Thursday, May 24th.

Forward stores were scarce and trade for bulls high, bullocks sold to €830 over and heifers sold to €1,075 over.

Lighter cattle all sold well selling up to and over €3.00/kg.

Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €2.75/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.10/kg to €3.10/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.95/kg.

Fat cows sold from €490/head to €1,375/head.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.