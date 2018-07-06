Raphoe Mart: Lively trade for all stock on offer

There was a good entry of sheep on Monday, July 2nd at Raphoe Mart with a lively trade for all stock on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €90 for 32-36kgs;

€90 to €100 for 36-40kgs;

€100 to €110 for 40-43kgs;

€110 to €118 for 43-48kgs;

€118 to €125 for 48-55kgs;

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €132 each.

Cattle sale on Thursday, July 5th 2018: Beef bullocks over 600kgs - €600 to €770 over.

Store bullocks - €505 to €682 over.

Beef heifers - €540 to €1,030 over.

Store heifers - €385 to €685 over.

Dry cows - €495 to €1,385.

A decent entry of cattle for the time of year at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, July 5th.

Trade for some cattle remains steady while others remain more difficult to sell.

Fat cows and plainer type bulls were back in price on previous weeks while heifers and bullocks remain similar in price to previous weeks.

Bulls sold from €1.80/kg to €2.60/kg.

Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg.

Fat cows sold from €495/head to €13,85/head.

Special entry at Raphoe Mart: Clearance sale of dairy cows from a disease free herd will be held on on Thursday, July 26th 2018.

11 - second calvers

8 - third calvers

8 - fourth calvers

Served from May 18th onwards to AI Friesian

Average yield - over 6 gallons.

Low cell count.

Stock can be viewed prior to the sale.

Time of sale to be confirmed later.

For further details contact the mart office on 074-9145250.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.