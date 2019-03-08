Raphoe Mart: Stronger trade for all sheep on offer

There was a stronger trade for all sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Lambs were selling at:

€80 to €95 for 35-40 kgs;

€95 to €110 for 40-45 kgs;

€110 to €120 for 45-49 kgs;

€120 to €128 for 50-55 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €139 each.

Springing ewes from €140 to €158 each.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €150 to €190.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €200 to €258.

Cattle sale, Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €570 to €980 over.

Beef bullocks - €580 to €685 over.

Store bullocks - €350 to €865 over.

Beef heifers - €520 to €1035 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €795 over.

Dry cows - €500 to €1,470 each.

Another good show of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, March 7 with an excellent trade for all types with quality stock selling exceptionally well.

Lighter lots selling up to and over €3.00/kg and heavier lots selling up to €980 over for males and €1,035 over for heifers.

Bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.70/kg.

Bulls sold from €1.80/kg to €3.00/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.80/kg to €3.00/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1,470/head.

Raphoe Livestock Mart will hold a pedigree beef female sale on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 6.30pm.

Entries welcome for all pedigree beef bred females - cows, heifers and maidens.

Entry forms are available from the mart office

Entries close on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Please note: There will be no sheep sale on Bank Holiday, Monday, March 18, 2019.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.