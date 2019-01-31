Raphoe Mart: Trade remaining excellent for sheep

There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, January 28th with the trade remaining excellent for all stock on offer and a near total clearance.

Hoggets sold at:

€75 to €90 for 28-34 kgs;

€90 to €100 for 34-37 kgs;

€100 to €110 for 37-42 kgs;

€110 to €120 for 43-50 kgs;

€120 to €132 for 50-57 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €125.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €160 to €190.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €240 to €275.

Cattle sale, Thursday, January 31st 2019: Beef Bullocks - €580 to €715 over.

Store bullocks - €350 to €385 over.

Beef Heifers - €480 to €655 over.

Store Heifers - €300 to €600 over.

Dry Cows - €600 to €1,480 each.

A smaller entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week with minor roads in the north west in a dangerous condition with the recent snow.

Trade remains good for the stronger, suitable in-spec types while lighter plainer types are still most difficult to sell.

Bullocks/bulls sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1,480/head.

Special entry at Raphoe Mart: Total clearance sale of dairy herd will take place on Thursday, February 7th 2019 at 1.30 pm approximately.

24 springing dairy cows, 17 in-calf heifers - served by AI Angus, 13 heifers - suitable for bulling.

All export tested. Disease free herd. Average yield - over 6 gallons. Low cell count.

Lot 2, also for sale on Thursday, February 7th 2019: 8 calved Friesian heifers, eligible for export.

Please note that the sale of weanlings will now take place every Thursday after the usual weekly cattle sale beginning on Thursday, February 14th 2019 until further notice. Intake from 12 noon.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.