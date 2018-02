Record prices for sheep at Gortin Mart

Gortin Mart saw record prices on Monday.

Lambs sold to £120/29kg and fat ewes sold to £142.

FAT LAMBS

J and H Foster £120/29kg, £115/35kg, Kenneth Wensley £115/30kg, Patrick Kelly £112.50/28kg, Charles Boyd £111/25kg, S Glasgow £109/25kg, J and R Buchanan £108.50/25kg, Stephen Watt £108.50/26kg, Victor Loughlin £108/26kg, Bernard Ward £107.50/4kg, S Kelly £107/25kg, £107/24kg, Leslie Hopper £106/25kg, John McConnell £106/24kg, Declan McGee £105.50/27kg, Gerard O'Neill £104/25kg, Leona Young £104/23kg, John Young £104/23kg, Denis Calvert £103.20/25kg, Sean Brogan £102.80/24kg, Seamus MaGee £102/24kg, Jonathan Taylor £101/24kg, Maurice Hamilton £101/24kg, Rachael Boggs £101/23kg, David Hutchinson £100.50/22kg, Bernard Ward £100.20/24kg, John Young £100/23kg, Johnathon Taylor £100/24kg, R and V McGarvey £99/25kg,Peter Kelly £98/23kg, John Conway £97.50/23kg, William Martin £97/23kg, £97/23kg and S Loughin £96/21kg.

STORE LAMBS

Ciaran McLaughlin £86, Malachy Boyle £79, Samuel McCullagh £75, Liam Gormley £68, £57, Ashley Bowden £60, David Hutchinson £56, G Bradley £54.50 and Brackenhill Farms £53.

FAT EWES

Mark Campton £142, Paul Muldoon £140,Robert Allen £135, Michael McCullagh £124, £120 M Mitchell £122, Mark Campton £120, Stephen Watt £122, R Cooke £120, Eugene McGovern £120, S Rankin £120, Seamus McMenamin £115, £114, Robert Allen £112, M Mitchell £110, J Wilkinson £108, Kieran McGrath £108, Kennedy Hunter £107.50, Stephen Watt £106.50, £104, Seamus McMenamin £105, William Ferguson £104, Patrick Kelly £101, Robert Allen £98, J Martin £97, A McKelvey £96, D Fleming £93, A McKelvey £92 and K Ewing £92.

EWES & LAMBS

Ciaran McCaffrey £180, £155, £142, Lee Bowden £150, L Moore £150, £148,S Lynch £140, £138, S Loughlin £132, £135 and Ciaran McCaffrey £132, £122.