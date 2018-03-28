Rising beef prices at Omagh Mart sees cattle sell to £1,030

Rising beef prices has lifted demand with quality sorts in great demand, eg 385kgs at £1,030.

Bullocks

S Dobbs, Carrickmore 510k, £1,180; 590k, £1,350; 560k, £1,250; 590k, £1,300, R McCrossan, Drumquin 550k, £1,235; 595k, £1,320; 590k, £1,300, M Quinn, Omagh 590k, £1,320; 515k, £1,150, William Johnston, Lack 533k, £1,190; 535k, £1,180; 500k, £1,140, S McCanny, Clanabogan 575k, £1,275; 600k, £1,285; 640k, £1,355, E Donnelly, Sixmilecross 515k, £1,140, G Morris, Greencastle 710k, £1,570, Patrick Sheerin, Donemana 520k, £1,140; 530k, £1135; 450k, £1,060, R McFarland, Crosh 610k, £1,330, R Rea, Clanabogan 600k, £1,315; 620k, £1,345, Ed Ginn, Ederney 580k, £1,265; 450k, £995, K Donaghy, Carrickmore 620k, £1,340; 565k, £1,220; 605k, £1,300; 665k, £1,425, C O’Hagan, Eskra 640k, £1,340, R Gilmore, Dromore 400k, £975, A Mitchell, Drumquin 385k, £1,030; 360k, £990; 390k, £1,020, B and J Hasson, Ervey 470k, £1,135, E McAleer, Dromore 435k, £1,015; 460k, £1,065, William Doherty, Strabane 460k, £1,065, Paul Hawkes, Omagh 480k, £1,050 and D Stewart, Castlederg 370k, £895.

Heifers

William Doherty, Strabane 510k, £1,140; 435k, £1,070; 425k, £980, G Morris, Greencastle 540k, £1,170, B and J Hasson, Ervey 555k, £1,200; 525k, £1,115, M Begley, Creggan 535k, £1,150, S Doherty, Killeter 530k, £1,130, T McKinley, Omagh 505k, £1,070; 425k, £945; 495k, £1,090; 500k, £1,085, D W Hemphill, Drumquin 580k, £1,220, R Kinloch, Omagh 520k, £1,095, S Mitchell, Middletown 590k, £1,235, W J Kee, Strabane 670k, £1,360, G Wilson, Carrickmore 580k, £1,180, D Montgomery, Dromore 445k, £990; 490k, £1,025; 385k, £940, G McGarrity, Carrickmore 500k, £1,075; 565k, £1,175; 605k, £1,220, G Law, Kesh 405k, £850; 400k, £925; 335k, £720, R K Hawkes, Omagh 420k, £865; 430k, £885; 460k, £945, L Maguire, Derrylin 370k, £825; 395k, £880 and R Donnelly, Dromore 390k, £890.

Fat cows

K Quinn, Strabane 690k, £195, D McLaren, Dromore 580k, £184, S Hopper, Cookstown 720k, £175, H Connolly, Castlederg 780k, £175, M Begley, Creggan 660k, £168, A Kelly, Carrickmore 680k, £163, G Morris, Greencastle 870k, £160, N E Patterson, Clanabogan 680k, £160 and L McKinley, Trillick 650k, £159.

Dropped calves

J Cashel, Trillick £440 Belgian Blue bull; £375 Limousin bull, E Hughes, Dromore £395 Simmental bull, H Patterson, Dromore £385 Belgian Blue bull; £340 Limousin bull, L Logue, Dromore £370 Belgian Blue bull, E Crawford, Newtownstewart £370 Limousin bull, A Ruthledge, Fintona £340 Hereford bull, M McBride, Plumbridge £340 Aberdeen Angus bull, C Caldwell, Killeter £340, £325 and £305 Belgian Blue heifers, A Patrick, Drumlegagh £330 Belgian Blue heifer; £325 Belgian Blue bull, R J Graham, Ederney £310 Aberdeen Angus bull, S and A Wilson, Omagh £305 Hereford bull and N Glass, Greencastle £290 Limousin heifer.