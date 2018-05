Saintfield Mart: Breeding sheep selling to a top of £225

A good sale of 652 sheep on Tuesday with hoggets selling to a top price of £115 and a top of £5.45 per kg.

Spring lambs selling to a top price £131 and a top of £5.90 per kg.

Fat ewes selling to a top price of £105.

Breeding sheep selling to a top of £225 for 1 ewe and 2 lambs.

HOGGETS - Portaferry producer,10, 27.5kgs, £115, Seaforde producer, 11, 21kgs, £114.50, Ardglass producer, 7, 27kgs, £110, Dromara producer, 23, 30.5kgs, £110, Ballyhalbert producer, 4, 30kgs, £108, Greyabbey producer, 27kgs, £105, Ballywalter producer, 3, 25kgs, £105, Portaferry producer, 22.5kgs, £105, Comber producer, 27kgs, £103, 7, 23kgs, £101, Saintfield producer, 2, 22.5kgs, £100.

SPRING LAMBS - Killyleagh producer, 23kgs, £131, Seaforde producer, 9, 22.5kgs, £126, Saintfield producer, 10, 25kgs, £125, 5, 23kgs, £110, Ballywalter producer, 3, 22kgs, £125, Downpatrick producer, 10, 23.5kgs, £123, Greyabbey producer, 9, 22kgs, £122, Killinchy producer, 16, 22.5kgs, £120, Ballygowan producer, 3, 21kgs, £120, Carrowdore producer, 44, 22kgs, £119, Downpatrick producer, 9, 20kgs, £118, Groomsport producer, 7, 20.5kgs, £117.50, Ballynahinch producer, 5, 22kgs, £117, Crossgar producer, 21kgs, £114, Seaforde producer, 10, 20kgs, £113, Saintfield producer, 5, 20kgs, £113, Ballynahinch producer, £112, Downpatrick producer, 21kgs, £111, Comber producer, 3, 20kgs, £108 and Donaghadee producer, 3, 19kg, £100.

FAT EWES - Carryduff producer, £105, £90, £85, £82, Ballyhalbert producer, £100, Greyabbey producer, £95, £90, £85, Killinchy producer, £90, Saintfield producer, £90, Ardglass producer, £90, Killinchy producer, £90, Comber producer, £85, Castlewellan producer £80, Downpatrick producer, £80, Ballywalter producer, £80, Killinchy producer, £80, Ballyhalbert producer £80, Castlewellan producer, £80, Downpatrick producer, £80, Carrowdore producer, £78 and Greyabbey producer, £77.

BREEDING SHEEP - Downpatrick producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £225, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £200 each, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £185 each, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £170 each and Comber producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £190 each.