Saintfield Mart: Bullocks sell to a top price of £1,400

A great turnout of stock at Wednesday’s sale with trade remaining firm in all sections.

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,400 for 650kg Charolais and lighter sorts sold to £2.57 per kg.

Please note new starting time of 11.15am sharp.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,228 for 650kg Simmental £189.

Leading prices: Comber producer Simmental 650kg, £189, £1,228, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus 830kg, £134, £1,112, Newtownards producer Limousin 730kg, £151, £1,102, Hereford 740kg, £142, £1,050, Kilcoo producer Charolais 680kg, £145, £986, Saintfield producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 510kg, £188, £958, Blonde d’Aquitaine 680kg, £136, £924, Downpatrick producer Simmental 730kg, £125, £912, Millisle producer Hereford 720kg, £122, £878, Downpatrick producer Limousin 660kg, £130, £858, Newtownards producer Friesian 700kg, £119, £833, Downpatrick producer Limousin 660kg, £124, £818 and Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £124, £818.

BEEF BULLOCKS Sold to a top of £1,277 for 620kg Aberdeen Angus £206.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £206, £1,277, Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £182, £1,128, Saintfield producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 670kg, £186, £1,246, Blonde d’Aquitaine 580kg, £175, £1,015.

HEIFERS Sold to a top of £1,100 for 570kg Simmental

Leading prices: Comber producer Simmental 570kg, £1,100, Simmental 560kg, £1,100, Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £990, Ballygowan producers Limousin 500kg, £1,060, Limousin 490kg, £1,040, Charolais 490kg, £940, Limousin 440kg, £900, Limousin 450kg, £860, Limousin 430kg, £805, Portaferry producer Limousin 550kg, £990, Castlewellan producer Limousin 500kg, £950, Charolais 500kg, £885, Limousin 500kg, £820, Limousin 450kg, £800, Limousin 420kg, £740, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £900, Saintfield producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 480kg, £900, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 470kg, £885, Charolais 470kg, £860, Limousin 420kg, £840, Charolais 470kg, £820, Charolais 450kg, £820, Charolais 460kg, £820, Limousin 430kg, £780, Limousin 390kg, £765, Shorthorn beef 420kg, £750 and Downpatrick producer Limousin 390kg, £835.

BULLOCKS Sold to a top of £1,400 for a 650kg Charolais

Leading prices: Dromara producer Charolais 650kg, £1,400, Charolais 660kg, £1,360, Limousin 630kg, £1,350, Charolais 630kg, £1,350, Charolais 630kg, £1,330, Blonde d’Aquitaine 660kg, £1,300, Limousin 630kg, £1,280, Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,260, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,250, Blonde d’Aquitaine 580kg, £1,250, Charolais 620kg, £1,240, Simmental 590kg, £1,205, Limousin 600kg, £1,200, Limousin 600kg, £1,200, Downpatrick producers Limousin 630kg, £1,350, Charolais 560kg, £1,200, Limousin 590kg, £1,200, Limousin 610kg, £1,180, Limousin 500kg, £1,155, Charolais 520kg, £1,150, Charolais 440kg, £1,130, Limousin 540kg, £1,125, Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,120, Limousin 510kg, £1,115, Limousin 540kg, £1,110, Charolais 440kg, £1,100, Charolais 470kg, £1,085, Limousin 550kg, £1,065, Limousin 450kg, £1,065, Limousin 470kg, £1,060, Limousin 440kg, £1,045 Greyabbey producer Charolais 650kg, £1,280, Charolais 600kg, £1,210, Ballygowan producer Limousin 510kg, £1,110, Limousin 540kg, £1,095, Hillsborough producer Limousin 440kg, £1,100, Limousin 570kg, £1,100, Ballynahinch producer Saler 560kg, £1,100, Limousin 510kg, £1,095, Limousin 470kg, £1,060, Killinchy producer Limousin 440kg, £1,095, Comber producer Limousin 500kg, £1,085.

DROPPED CALVES Sold to a top of £510 for Limousin bull calf and £400 for Limousin heifer calf.