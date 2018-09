Saintfield Mart: Fat cows sell to £1,071

Another excellent show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with great demand and exceptional prices throughout.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,071 for 570kg Charolais £188 Leading prices: Saintfield producer Charolais 570kg, £188, £1,071, Charolais 700kg, £130, £910, Belgian Blue 690kg, £130, £897, Crumlin producer Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £190, £1,064, Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £170, £918, Hereford 570kg, £160, £912, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 770kg, £135, £1,039, Aberdeen Angus 740kg, £134, £991, Lisburn producer Limousin 740kg, £140, £1,036, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 700kg, £1,45 £1,015, Kircubbin producer Fleckvieh 570kg, £172, £980, Fleckvieh 490kg, £162, £793, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 690kg, £142, £979. Limousin 670kg, £117, £783, Charolais 560kg, £135, £756, Limousin 670kg, £111, £743, Ballygowan producer Limousin 690kg, £133, £917, Limousin 750kg, £120, £900, Crossgar producer Saler 690kg, £132, £910, Limousin 700kg, £130, £910, Hereford 630kg, £130, £819, Portaferry producer Limousin 450kg, £200, £900, Limousin 470kg, £180, £846, Ardglass producer Limousin 720kg, £122, £878, Hillsborough producers Friesian 660kg, £133, £877, Limousin 640kg, £130, £832, Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £124, £806 and Comber producer Holstein 660kg, £122, £805

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,444 for 760kg Charolais £190.

Leading prices: Comber producer Charolais and Limousins 760kg, £190, £1,444, 660kg, £195, £1,287, 700kg, £180, £1,260, 670kg, £176, £1,179, Saintfield producer Limousin 590kg, £199, £1,174, Limousin 550kg, £180, £990 Limousin 430kg, £211, £907, Limousin 420kg, £180, £756, Portaferry producer Limousin 510kg, £191, £974 and Crossgar producer Friesian 620kg, £148, £917.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,120 for 530kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producers Limousin 530kg, £1,120, Limousin 510kg, £1,080, Limousin 520kg, £1,060, Limousin 450kg, £1,000, Limousin 500kg, £1,000, Limousin 490kg, £990, Limousin 480kg, £980, Limousin 490kg, £970, Charolais 440kg, £950, Limousin 460kg, £950, Limousin 500kg, £940, Limousin 510kg, £900, Charolais 430kg, £900, Lisburn producer Belgian Blue 630kg, £1,075, Belgian Blue 570kg, £1,000, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 520kg, £1,040, Limousin 500kg, £1,000, Limousin 460kg, £900, Limousin 440kg, £900, Charolais 470kg, £900, Belfast producer Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £975, Charolais 480kg, £905, Limousin 460kg, £900, Limousin 440kg, £900, Comber producers Limousin 470kg, £970, Simmental 490kg, £940, Charolais 460kg, £900, Dromara producer Limousin 500kg, £960, Belgian Blue 450kg, £920, Belgian Blue 480kg, £900, Lisburn producers Belgian Blue 540kg, £950, Belgian Blue 520kg, £945, Limousin 440kg, £935, Charolais 500kg, £900, Charolais 410kg, £880, Charolais 470kg, £875, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 550kg, £950, Limousin 480kg, £950, Limousin 460kg, £880, Limousin 420kg, £880, Downpatrick producer Limousin 490kg, £900, Limousin 480kg, £900, Limousin 470kg, £900, Limousin 430kg, £885 and Hillsborough producer Limousin 470kg, £890.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,420 for 710kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Lisburn producers Limousins 710kg, £1,420, 670kg, £1,400, Charolais 630kg, £1,360, Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,260, Limousin 660kg, £1,240, Newtownards producers Limousin 710kg, £1,370, Limousin 510kg, £1,120, Comber producers Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,355, Aberdeen Angus 670kg, £1,350, Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,240, Simmental 650kg, £1,220, Simmental 660kg, £1,200, Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,200, Limousin 620kg, £1,160, Limousin 640kg, £1,150, Simmental 600kg, £1,110, Simmental 590kg, £1,105, Welsh Black 610kg, £1,100, Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,100, Hereford 610kg, £1,100, Charolais 510kg, £1,100, Downpatrick producer Charolais 530kg, £1,245, Crossgar producers Charolais 530kg, £1,200, Limousin 550kg, £1,200, Charolais 530kg, £1,200, Charolais 510kg, £1,170, Charolais 530kg, £1, 170, Charolais 490kg, £1,165, Charolais 520kg, £1,165, Charolais 500kg, £1,160, Charolais 520kg, £1,135, Charolais 500kg, £1,130, Charolais 460kg, £1,110, Charolais 500kg, £1,105, Limousin 480kg, £1,085, Lisburn producers Charolais 560kg, £1,195, Limousin 540kg, £1,080, Scarva producer Belgian Blue 490kg, £1,160, Charolais 440kg, £1,140, Charolais 520kg, £1,130, Ballygowan producer Charolais 510kg, £1,160, Limousin 510kg, £1,115, Limousin 620kg, £1,100, Charolais 490kg, £1,100, Hillsborough producer Simmental 640kg, £1,155, Belgian Blue 620kg, £1,140 and Saintfield producer Charolais 600kg, £1,150, Charolais 550kg, £1,115, Charolais 480kg, £1,105.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to at top £315 for Limousin bull calf and £200 for Belgian Blue heifer calf.

WEANLINGS: Sold to a top of £390 for Hereford bull calf.