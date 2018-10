Saintfield Mart: Fat cows sell to £1,204

Another great entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with trade remaining very firm in all sections.

Please note new starting time of 11am sharp.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,204 for 730kg Belgian Blue £165.

Leading prices: Scarva producer Belgian Blue 730kg, £165, £1,204, Belgian Blue 640kg, £155, £992, Comber producer Charolais 830kg, £138, £1,145, Saintfield producer Limousin 740kg, £152, £1,124, Downpatrick producers Belgian Blue 540kg, £200, £1,080, Limousin 730kg, £134, £978, Limousin 650kg, £138, £897, Aberdeen Angus 700kg, £112, £784, Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £112, £739, Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £119, £690, Hereford 570kg, £120, £684, Ballynahinch producers Simmental 710kg, £152, £1,079, Dromara producer Fleckvieh 850kg, £110, £935, Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £111, £688, Castlewellan producer Aberdeen Angus 760kg, £120, £912, Ballygowan producer Limousin 570kg, £149, £849, Limousin 610kg, £135, £823, Newtownards producer Simmental 630kg, £126, £793, Friesia 740kg, £104, £769, Castlewellan producer Limousin 500kg, £158, £790 and Belfast producer Limousin 610kg, £122, £744.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,416 for 770kg Charolais £184.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producers Charolais 770kg, £184, £1,416, Limousin 740kg, £175, £1,295, Aberdeen Angus Bull 1,070kg, £118, £1,262, Limousin 700kg, £180, £1,260, Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £160, £1,104, Friesian 610kg, £172, £1,049 and Dromara producer Aberdeen Angus bull 1,030kg £107, £1,102.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1200 for 600kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices: Belfast producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,200, Limousin 560kg, £1,100, Kircubbin producer Simmental 500kg, £1,145, Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,120, Simmental 560kg, £1,120, Simmental 590kg, £1,110, Charolais 460kg, £900, Scarva producer Belgian Blue 480kg, £1,140, Killyleagh producer Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,140, Charolais 620kg, £1,140, Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,100, Charolais 600kg, £1,080, Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,060, Simmental 560kg, £1,030, Parthenais 490kg, £1,000, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £970, Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £960, Charolais 530kg, £950, Charolais 490kg, £860, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 520kg, £1,050, Charolais 550kg, £1,040, Limousin 460kg, £950, Limousin 480kg, £920, Limousin 490kg, £870, Castlewellan producers Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,000, Limousin 530kg, £980, Limousin 500kg, £910, Belgian Blue 440kg, £870, Greyabbey producer Limousin 490kg, £950, Killinchy producer Belgian Blue 520kg, £920, Charolais 400kg, £880, Limousin 500kg, £860, Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £850 and Saintfield producer Limousin 490kg, £920, Limousin 440kg, £860.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,400 for 660kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices: Dromara producers Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £1,400, Charolais 560kg, £1,320, Simmental 630kg, £1,305, Charolais 620kg, £1,245, Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £1,240, Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,240, Charolais 580kg, £1,100, Charolais 560kg, £1,060, Kircubbin producer Charolais 670kg, £1,370, Charolais 610kg, £1,335, Charolais 610kg, £1,295, Charolais 550kg, £1,260, Charolais 540kg, £1,170, Charolais 540kg, £1,140, Charolais 540kg, £1,140, Charolais 520kg, £1,125, Charolais 530kg, £1,105, Killyleagh producer Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,340, Limousin 610kg, £1,210, Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,210, Limousin 610kg, £1,165, Charolais 530kg, £1,140, Limousin 580kg, £1,135, Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,115, Limousin 550kg, £1,070, Limousin 550kg, £1,065, Crossgar producer Charolais 610kg, £1,330, Charolais 580kg, £1,280, Charolais 590kg, £1,265, Charolais 530kg, £1,190, Charolais 500kg, £1,160, Limousin 480kg, £1,125, Charolais 470kg, £1,120, Limousin 460kg, £1,100, Limousin 470kg, £1,100, Charolais 510kg, £1,100, Limousin 460kg, £1,080, Moira producer Charolais 630kg, £1,280, Charolais 600kg, £1,160, Charolais 580kg, £1,140, Charolais 550kg, £1,130, Charolais 530kg, £1,130, Charolais 530kg, £1,110, Charolais 580kg, £1,110, Charolais 550kg, £1,100, Charolais 560kg, £1,100, Lisburn producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 730kg, £1,250, Saintfield producer Charolais 470kg, £1,205, Charolais 510kg, £1,180, Limousin 550kg, £1175, Simmental 530kg, £1,125, Limousin 510kg, £1,090, Limousin 470kg, £1,085, Charolais 520kg, £1,060, Carryduff producer Belgian Blue 680kg, £1,150, Aberdeen Angus 670kg, £1,090, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,125, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 600kg, £1,000 and Castlewellan producers Limousin 500kg, £1,080, Blonde d’Aquitaine 450kg, £1,070, Limousin 490kg, £1,070.

Cows with calves at foot sold to a top price of £1,215 for Hereford with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot.

Dropped calves sold to a top of £300 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf and £285 for Aberdeen Angus heifer calf.