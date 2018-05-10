Saintfield Mart: Fat cows sell to £1,260 for 720kg

Another full yard of cattle at Wednesday’s sale great stock and great prices in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,260 for 720kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £175.

Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 720kg, £175, £1,260, Downpatrick producers Limousin 840kg, £149, £1,251, Belgian Blue 780kg, £149, £1,162, Simmental 690kg, £157, £1,083, Aberdeen Angus 700kg, £138, £966, Saintfield producers Limousin 720kg, £173, £1,245, Limousin 640kg, £149, £953, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 710kg, £170, £1,207, Hereford 570kg, £180, £1,026, Limousin 540kg, £190, £1,026, Limousin 540kg, £190, £1,026, Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £171, £1,026, Limousin 660kg, £144, £950, Limousin 530kg, Limousin 530kg, £172, £911, Killinchy producer Aberdeen Angus 730kg, £154, £1,124, Friesian 660kg, £139, £917, Cloughey producer Hereford 780kg, £134, £1,045, Limousin 580kg, £147, £852, Ardglass producer Simmental 640kg, £159, £1,017, Ballygowan producer Charolais 570kg, £172, £980, Lisburn producers Limousin 580kg, £166, £962, Belgian Blue 520kg, £180, £936, Belgian Blue 500kg, £180, £900, Crossgar producer Hereford 620kg, £150, £930, Charolais 630kg, £139, £875, Charolais 580kg, £146, £846, Belfast producer Belgian Blue 510kg, £181, £923 and Carryduff producer Limousin 510kg, £178, £907.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,324 for 690kg Limousin £192.

Leading prices: Comber producer Limousin 690kg, £192, £1,324, European Angus 610kg, £168, £1,024, Limousin 640kg, £156, £998, Moneyreagh producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 610kg, £209, £1,274, Blonde d’Aquitaine 600kg, £208, £1,248, Limousin 560kg, £200, £1,120, Comber producer Charolais 670kg, £190, £1,273, Parthenais 610kg, £202, £1,232, Charolais 610kg, £193, £1,177, Limousin 610kg, £190, £1,159, Limousin 630kg, £180, £1,134, Limousin 600kg, £188, £1,128.

HEIFERS Sold to a top of £1,075 for 490kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producers Limousin 490kg, £1,075, Limousin 520kg, £1,045, Charolais 480kg, £1,015, Limousin 460kg, £1,010, Limousin 470kg, £1,000, Limousin 420kg, £985, Charolais 460kg, £980, Limousin 400kg, £980, Charolais 470kg, £955, Charolais 430kg, £955, Charolais 460kg, £935, Charolais 450kg, £930, Charolais 460kg, £920, Limousin 410kg, £870, Hillsborough producers Charolais 490kg, £1,020, Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1,000, Charolais 460kg, £995, Limousin 410kg, £980, Newtownards producers Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £1,010, Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £920, Hereford 520kg, £900, Hereford 490kg, £885, Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £880, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £990, Saintfield producer Hereford 540kg, £950, Belgian Blue 410kg, £800, Ardglass producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 420kg, £925, Limousin 390kg, £805, Limousin 350kg, £760, Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue 480kg, £910, Belgian Blue 520kg, £890, Limousin 400kg, £835, Charolais 360kg, £830, Limousin 380kg, £810, Limousin 420kg, £775 and Ballynahinch producer Limousin 370kg, £890, Saler 520kg, £835.

BULLOCKS Sold to a top of £1,330 for 590kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices: Castlewellan producer Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,330, Limousin 620kg, £1,325, Limousin 590kg, £1,300, Limousin 610kg, £1,210, Limousin 520kg, £1,190, Limousin 550kg, £1,190, Saler 530kg, £1,190, Saler 530kg, £1,180, Downpatrick producers Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,260, Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,245, Belgian Blue 530kg, £1,190, Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,190, Charolais 480kg, £1,130, Belgian Blue 510kg, £1,125, Belgian Blue 500kg, £1,110, Charolais 450kg, £1,090, Limousin 460kg, £1,070, Limousin 430kg, £1,030, Charolais 420kg, £1,000, Charolais 440kg, £990, Blonde d’Aquitaine 460kg, £975, Charolais 470kg, £950, Charolais 490kg, £940, Charolais 420kg, £935, Charolais 390kg, £920, Limousin 430kg, £910, Blonde d’Aquitaine 440kg, £890, Blonde d’Aquitaine 360kg, £890, Groomsport producer Belgian Blue 490kg, £1,210, Limousin 450kg, £1,100, Lisburn producers Charolais 610kg, £1,175, Limousin 510kg, £1,100, Aubrac 560kg, £1,100, Charolais 550kg, £1,050, Limousin 400kg, £920, Saintfield producers Charolais 560kg, £1,160, Limousin 470kg, £1,090, Belgian Blue 430kg, £1,005, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 510kg, £1,120, Limousin 450kg, £960, Limousin 470kg, £950, Limousin 380kg, £940, Limousin 430kg, £935, Limousin 430kg, £930, Limousin 470kg, £890.

SUCKLER STOCK: Sold to a top of £1,600 for Limousin cow with heifer calf at foot for Ballynahinch producer.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £450 for Limousin bull calf and £265 for Limousin heifer.