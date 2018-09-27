Saintfield Mart: Fat cows sell to £1,330

Another excellent show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with great prices in all sections.

Please note new start time of 11am sharp.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,330 for 700kg Limousin £190 Leading prices: Bangor producer Limousin 700kg, £190, £1,330, Shorthorn 690kg, £170, £1,173, Ballygowan producer Hereford 1,010kg, £120, £1,212, Simmental 760kg, £146, £1,109, Simmental 730kg, £134, £978, Downpatrick producer Limousin 710kg, £160, £1,136, Limousin 590kg, £184, £1,085, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 590kg, £190, £1,121, Charolais 580kg, £191, £1,107, Charolais 570kg, £180, £1,026, Belgian Blue 730kg, £140, £1,022, Charolais 560kg, £180, £1,008, Charolais 540kg £186 £1004, Aberdeen Angus 740kg £134 £991, Charolais 770kg £127 £977, Charolais 540kg, £180, £972, Limousin 550kg, £175, £962 and Strangford producer Simmental 710kg, £140, £994.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,552 for 800kg Charolais £194.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 800kg, £194, £1,552, 810kg, £190, £1,539, Limousin 810kg, £170, £1,377, Limousin 680kg, £200, £1360, Limousin 680kg, £198, £1,346, Hillsborough producer 720kg, £200, £1,440, Limousin 660kg, £199, £1,313, Charolais 650kg, £190, £1,235, Limousin 600kg, £204, £1,224, Limousin 610kg, £190, £1,159, Charolais 600kg, £190, £1,140, Charolais 600kg, £190, £1,140, Limousin 640kg, £170, £1,139, Limousin 590kg, £190, £1,121, Limousin 580kg, £192, £1,113, Charolais 580kg, £190, £1,102, Limousin 530kg, £194, £1,028, Bangor producer Belgian Blue 610kg, £185, £1,128, Belgian Blue 600kg, £183, £1,098, Belgian Blue 580kg, £180, £1,044, Belgian Blue 570kg, £180, £1,026, Belgian Blue 590kg, £170, £1,003, Belgian Blue 580kg, £168, £974.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,130 for 550kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices: Ballygowan producers Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,130, Limousin 460kg, £940, Charolais 470kg, £940, Limousin 470kg, £875, Charolais 490kg, £870, Limousin 500kg, £850, Limousin 440kg, £840, Limousin 530kg, £840, Charolais 440kg, £815, Charolais 390kg, £810, Castlewellan producers Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £1,055, Blonde d’Aquitaine 580kg £980, Blonde d’Aquitaine 500kg, £900, Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £875, Downpatrick producers Limousin 510kg, £1,055, Limousin 550kg, £1,030, Limousin 550kg, £1,000, Limousin 500kg, £945, Limousin 500kg, £945, Limousin 500kg, £940, Charolais 420kg, £810, Bangor producer Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,000, Belgian Blue 620kg, £950, Belgian Blue 490kg, £820, Saintfield producer Limousin 540kg, £1,000, Killyleagh producer Limousin 520kg, £985, Limousin 510kg, £980, Limousin 500kg, £900, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 460kg, £965, Simmental 470kg, £920, Limousin 440kg, £900, Limousin 480kg, £870, Limousin 420kg, £860, Limousin 410kg, £835, Newtownards producers Belgian Blue 600kg, £960, Belgian Blue 560kg, £900, Belgian Blue 500kg, £835, Belgian Blue 490kg, £835, Belgian Blue 520kg, £830, Ardglass producer Charolais 480kg, £910, Charolais 580kg, £900, Charolais 460kg, £840, Charolais 550kg, £835, Comber producer Limousin 550kg, £910, Limousin 490kg, £890, Limousin 500kg, £850, Belfast producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 580kg, £910, Ballywalter producer Belgian Blue 490kg, £870 and Lisburn producer Charolais 460kg, £850.

BULLOCKS Sold to a top of £1320 for 630kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Lisburn producer Charolais 630kg, £1,320, Limousin 640kg, £1,320, Simmental 620kg, £1,290, Limousin 640kg, £1,270, Saler 690kg, £1,260, Simmental 630kg, £1,235, Limousin 600kg, £1,210, Charolais 580kg, £1,200, Charolais 590kg, £1,170, Limousin 530kg, £1,150, Limousin 560kg, £1,150, Charolais 560kg, £1,135, Limousin 580kg, £1,100, Killyleagh producer Limousin 620kg, £1,240, Charolais 600kg, £1,210, Belgian Blue 620kg, £1,200, Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,190, Limousin 560kg, £1,115, Limousin 550kg, £1,080, Strangford producer Charolais 570kg, £1,220,Cg 560kg £1,170, Charolais 560kg, £1,155, Crossgar producers Charolais 620kg, £1,200, Limousin 580kg, £1,180, Charolais 580kg, £1,155, Charolais 490kg, £1,150, Charolais 510kg, £1,145, Charolais 520kg, £1,140, Charolais 470kg, £1,115, Charolais 500kg, £1,115, Limousin 500kg, £1,100, Limousin 590kg, £1,100, Charolais 570kg, £1,100, Ardglass producer Charolais 630kg, £1,170, Charolais 580kg, £1,130, Charolais 600kg, £1,100, Charolais 630kg, £1,100, Downpatrick producers Charolais 510kg, £1,170, Charolais 560kg, £1 140, Charolais 490kg, £1,125, Charolais 600kg, £1,120, Charolais 600kg, £1,120, Limousin 510kg, £1,110, Charolais 510kg, £1,110, Charolais 500kg, £1,100, Charolais 520kg, £1,100, Charolais 500kg, £1,090, Charolais 500kg, £1,085, Charolais 480kg, £1,080, Limousin 470kg, £1,050, Ballygowan producers Charolais 520kg, £1,165, Charolais 430kg, £1,150, Belgian Blue 460kg, £1,100, Belgian Blue 470kg, £1,090, Castlewellan producer Limousin 570kg, £1,150, Charolais 500kg, £1,095, Portaferry producer Limousin 470kg, £1,115, Comber producer Limousin 560kg, £1,100 and Dundrum producer Belgian Blue 590kg, £1,085.

CALVES Sold to a top £300 for Shorthorn beef heifer calf and £500 for Shorthorn beef bull calf.