Saintfield Mart: Fat cows sell to £1,368

An excellent show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with trade holding very firm in all sections.

Please note new start time is 11.15am.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,368 for 950kg Aberdeen Angus £144, Leading prices: Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 950kg, £144, £1,368, Aberdeen Angus 830kg, £135, £1,120, Downpatrick producers Limousin 720kg, £1,83, £1,317, Limousin 650kg, £153, £994, Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £141, £972, Crossgar producers Limousin 700kg, £176, £1232, Belgian Blue 730kg, £158, £1,153, Belgian Blue 730kg, £158, £1,153, Shorthorn beef 720kg, £147, £1,058, Aberdeen Angus 720kg, £127, £914, Killinchy producer Simmental 730kg, £159, £1,160, Craigavon producer Charolais 590kg, £190, £1,121, Charolais 560kg, £194, £1,086, Limousin 550kg, £196, £1,078, Charolais 530kg, £200, £1,060, Charolais 530kg, £198, £1,049, Charolais 530kg, £191, £1,012, Charolais 530kg, £190, £1,007, Castlewellan producer Belgian Blue 750kg, £148, £1,110, Downpatrick producer Limousin 740kg, £147, £1,087, Comber producer Simmental 640kg, £152, £972 and Aberdeen Angus 740kg, £125, £925.

BEEF BULLOCKS Sold to a top of £1,323 for 630kg Charolais £210.

Leading prices: Crumlin producer Charolais 630kg, £210, £1,323, Charolais 630kg, £193, £1,215, Charolais 600kg, £200, £1,200, Belgian Blue 640kg, £170, £1,088, Limousin 540kg, £200, £1,080, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 610kg £200 £1220, Charolais 620kg £191 £1184, Shorthorn 570kg, £165, £940, Ballyward producer Friesian 600kg, £154, £924, Friesian 580kg, £150, £870, Killinchy producer Charolais 520kg, £172, £894, Charolais 520kg, £170, £884.

HEIFERS Sold to a top of £1300 for 610kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producers Charolais 610kg, £1,300, Limousin 640kg, £1,200, Limousin 640kg, £1,120, Charolais 540kg, £1,100, Limousin 580kg, £1,100, Limousin 580kg, £1,050, Charolais 520kg, £960, Charolais 480kg, £900, Lh 530kg, £890, Ballynahinch producers Blonde d’Aquitaine 480kg, £1005, Blonde d’Aquitaine 480kg, £1,000, Blonde d’Aquitaine 460kg, £1,000, Blonde d’Aquitaine 480kg, £890, Blonde d’Aquitaine 480kg, £890, Simmental 540kg, £870, Simmental 530kg, £870, Blonde d’Aquitaine 430kg, £850, Millisle producer Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,000, Saler 480kg, £940, Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £900, Saler 500kg, £860, Comber producers Limousin 470kg, £995, Simmental 510kg, £960, Charolais 490kg, £950, Limousin 450kg, £900, Limousin 470kg, £880, Saintfield producer Charolais 490kg, £950, Charolais 460kg, £930, Charolais 470kg, £900, Charolais 480kg, £900, Annahilt producer Limousin 540kg, £930, Strangford producer Limousin 470kg, £870, Crumlin producer Charolais 410kg, £850, Charolais 440kg, £850.

BULLOCKS Sold to a top of £1,410 for 670kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais 670kg, £1,410, Charolais 580kg, £1,290, Castlewellan producer Charolais 720kg, £1,400, Charolais 690kg, £1,300, Fleckvieh 710kg, £1,300, Charolais 660kg, £1,300, Fleckvieh 680kg, £1,270, Lisburn producer Charolais 650kg, £1,360, Ballygowan producer Limousin 620kg, £1,330, Charolais 580kg, £1,270, Dromara producer Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,320, Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,300, Charolais 660kg, £1,300, Charolais 600kg, £1,285, Limousin 560kg, £1,280, Charolais 600kg, £1,270, Limousin 620kg, £1270, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 610kg, £1,300, Charolais 590kg, £1,275, Ballygowan producer Limousin 620kg, £1,300, Hillsborough producer 600kg, £1,265, Limousin 670kg, £1,265, Lisburn producer Limousin 620kg, £1,260.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £495 for Limousin bull calf and £220 for Charolais heifer calf.