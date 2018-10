Saintfield Mart: Fat cows sell to £1,584 for 890kg

An excellent show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with prices well up on last week and strong demand in all sections.

New start time of 11.00am sharp.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,584 for 890kg Belgian Blue £178

Leading prices: Crossgar producer Belgian Blue 890kg, £178, £1,584, Dromara producer Belgian Blue 840kg, £184, £1,545, Aberdeen Angus 890kg, £160, £1,424, Limousin 720kg, £183, £1,317, Limousin 790kg, £161, £1,271, Limousin 820kg, £150, £1,230, Charolais 620kg, £198, £1,227, Simmental 730kg, £150, £1,095, Limousin 670kg, £162, £1,085, Limousin 620kg, £171, £1,060, Aberdeen Angus 720kg, £146, £1,051, Limousin 680kg, £152, £1,033, Limousin 580kg, £178, £1,032, Limousin 700kg, £144, £1,008, Limousin 630kg, £160, £1,008, Belgian Blue 710kg, £138, £979, Hereford 640kg, £152, £972, Kircubbin producer Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £198, £1,267, Crumlin producer Belgian Blue 640kg, £182, £1,164, Limousin 690kg, £166, £1,145, Limousin 750kg, £152, £1,140, Downpatrick producers Blonde d’Aquitaine 800kg, £140, £1,120, Limousin 810kg, £121, £980, Saintfield producer Limousin 810kg, £138, £1,117, Newtownards producer Charolais 720kg, £148, £1,065, Charolais 820kg, £128, £1,049, Ballynahinch producer Hereford 780kg, £130, £1,014, Castlewellan producer Limousin 690kg, £146, £1,007, Crossgar producers Limousin 700kg, £142, £994, Hereford 780kg, £127, £990, Simmental 680kg, £143, £972 and Donaghadee producer Simmental 770kg, £128, £985.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,358 for 700kg Limousin £194.

Leading prices: Groomsport producer Belgian Blue bull 760kg, £200, £1,520, Comber producer Limousin 700kg, £194, £1,358, Limousin 710kg, £185, £1,313, Limousin 690kg, £190, £1,311, Limousin 680kg, £192, £1,305, Limousin 630kg, £202, £1,272, Limousin 680kg, £184, £1,251, Limousin 660kg, £186, £1,227, Limousin 600kg, £200, £1,200, Limousin 590kg, £190, £1,121, Newtownards producer Charolais bull 670kg, £193, £1,293, Dromara producer Charolais 590kg, £186, £1,097, Crumlin producer Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £180, £918 and Comber producer Friesian 610kg, £148, £902.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,155 for 580kg Charolais

Leading prices: Killyleagh producer Charolais 580kg, £1,155, Simmental 580kg, £1,140, Charolais 570kg, £1,135, Charolais 580kg, £1,110, Charolais 520kg, £1,000, Charolais 520kg, £1,000, Charolais 540kg, £1,000, Charolais 500kg, £960, Hillsborough producer Limousin 600kg, £1,115, Crossgar producer Belgian Blue 640kg, £1,090, Comber producers Charolais 530kg, £1,040, Limousin 470kg, £960, Limousin 460kg, £935, Limousin 480kg, £885, Limousin 420kg, £875, Aberdeen Angus 400kg, £770, Donaghadee producer Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £980, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £890, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £880, Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £840, Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £800, Ballynahinch producers Charolais 460kg, £950, Limousin 400kg, £875, Blonde d’Aquitaine 450kg, £850, Limousin 380kg, £850, Limousin 440kg, £830, Limousin 380kg, £755, Limousin 450kg, £750, Limousin 390kg, £745, Charolais 380kg, £740, Saintfield producer Belgian Blue 490kg, £890 and Ballygowan producer Shorthorn 470kg, £790, Limousin 450kg, £760.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,200 for 590kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Craigavon producer Charolais 590kg, £1,200, Limousin 530kg, £1,150, Limousin 510kg, £1,120, Charolais 520kg, £1,105, Charolais 490kg, £1,100, Charolais 500kg, £1,095, Charolais 500kg, £1,090, Charolais 530kg, £1,080, Charolais 510kg, £1,070, Limousin 510kg, £1,070, Charolais 520kg, £1,070, Charolais 490kg, £1,040, Charolais 490kg, £1,030, Charolais 470kg, £1,000, Charolais 440kg, £970, Charolais 510kg, £930, Charolais 470kg, £880, Ballynahinch producers Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,200, Limousin 580kg, £1,090, Limousin 520kg, £1,055, Hereford 560kg, £1,050, Limousin 510kg, £1,045, Limousin 540kg, £990, Limousin 490kg, £950, Hereford 520kg, £950, Limousin 470kg, £935, Limousin 480kg, £925, Downpatrick producers Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,200, Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,180, Limousin 510kg, £1,140, Limousin 510kg, £1,135, Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,130, Simmental 550kg, £1,100, Limousin 470kg, £1,095, Limousin 500kg, £1,090, Simmental 460kg, £1,090, Limousin 530kg, £1,070, Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £1,020, Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £975, Comber producer Limousin 490kg, £1,160, Limousin 530kg, £1,145, Limousin 500kg, £1,130, Limousin 490kg, £990, Dromara producer Simmental 500kg, £1,070, Simmental 470kg, £1,010, Simmental 440kg, £1,000, Limousin 440kg, £965, Simmental 440kg, £960 and Saintfield producer Shorthorn 480kg, £1030.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £360 for Hereford heifer calf and £330 for Limousin bull calf.