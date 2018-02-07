Saintfield Mart: Fat cows sell to a top price of £1,226

A good show of quality cattle even with the bad weather and higher prices throughout.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,226 for 730kg Charolais, £168.

Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Charolais 730kg, £168, £1,226, Crossgar producer Blonde d'Aquitaine 660kg, £178, £1,174, Charolais 620kg, £173, £1,072, Downpatrick producers Bazadais 670kg, £164, £1,098, Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £152, £988, Lisburn producer Friesian 730kg, £147, £1,073, Killinchy producer Belgian Blue 660kg, £162, £1,069.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,271 for 680kg Aberdeen Angus, £187.

Leading prices: Comber producer Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £187, £1,271, Holstein 720kg, £162, £1,166, Hereford 680kg, £170, £1,156, Hereford 670kg, £172, £1,152, Limousin 690kg, £167, £1,152, Simmental 640kg, £171, £1,094.

BULLS: Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 1,250kg, £127, £1587, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £199, £1,154.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,090 for 580kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousin 580kg, £1,090, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 670kg, £1,040, Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £990, Downpatrick producers Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £975, Bazadais 520kg, £960, Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £950, Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £920, Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £910, Limousin 560kg, £900, Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £900, Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £860, Dromara producer Belgian Blue 530kg, £905, Donaghadee producer Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £895.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,550 for 780kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Carryduff producer Charolais 780kg, £1,550, 750kg, £1,450, 750kg, £1,400, 720kg, £1,340, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus 710kg, £1,385, 720kg, £1,260, 610kg, £1,255, Simmental 700kg, £1,190, Hereford 600kg, £1,155, Hereford 650kg, £1,135, Simmental 620kg, £1,115, Hereford 650kg, £1,115, Hereford 640kg, £1,100, Hereford 680kg, £1,100, Simmental 660kg, £1,100, Hereford 580kg, £1,095, Simmental 620kg, £1,080, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,035, Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £,1030, Hereford 640kg, £1,020, Simmental 520kg, £995, Simmental 580kg, £960, Simmental 590kg, £950, Downpatrick producer Limousin 550kg, £1,235, Lisburn producer Charolais 600kg, £1,120, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,110, Carryduff producer Limousin 700kg, £1,100, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £1,050, Charolais 490kg, £910, Downpatrick producer Bazadais 540kg, £1,000, Bazadais 510kg, £1,000, Bazadais 560kg, £940, Lisburn producer Charolais 520kg, £1000.

SUCKLER STOCK: Sold to a top of £1,240 for Shorthorn with bull calf at foot.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £340.