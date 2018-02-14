Saintfield Mart: Fat cows sell to a top price of £1,270

A good show of cattle at Wednesday's sale with a firm trade in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,270 for 710kg Belgian Blue £179.

Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue 710kg, £179, £1,270, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 760kg, £155, £1,178, Lisburn producer Limousin 600kg, £193, £1,158, 560kg, £190, £1,064, Aberdeen Angus 700kg, £136, £952, Kircubbin producers Montbeliarde 680kg, £153, £1,040, Montbeliarde 600kg, £127, £762, Downpatrick producer Simmental 590kg, £166, £979, Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £141, £972, Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £145, £942, Newtownards producers Limousin 710kg, £136, £965, Friesian 720kg, £116, £835, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £154, £924, Cloughey producer Friesian 650kg, £115, £747, Saintfield producer Limousin 480kg, £153, £734, Ballynahinch producers Belgian Blue 520kg, £140, £728, Limousin 580kg, £125, £725.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,269 for 690kg Limousin £184.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin 690kg, £184, £1,269, Newtownards producer Fleckvieh 720kg, £170, £1,224, Portavogie producer Aberdeen Angus 710kg, £166, £1,178.

Top price for bulls £1,770 for 1,180kg Blonde d'Aquitaine for a Lisburn producer.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,020 for 560kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Lisburn producer Limousin 560kg, £1,020, Killinchy producers Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,000, Charolais 380kg, £715, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 380kg, £735, Limousin 360kg, £720, Hereford 400kg, £705, Dromore producer Charolais 380kg, £710, 390kg, £680, Nutts Corner producer Limousin 350kg, £500 Belfast producer Aberdeen Angus 220kg, £380, 200kg, £365, Limousin 170kg £280.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,220 for 650kg Simmental.

Leading prices: Portaferry producer Simmental 650kg, £1,220, Saintfield producer Limousin 560kg, £1,210, Crossgar producer Limousin 550kg, £1,210, Limousin 520kg, £1,145, Portaferry producers Charolais 540kg, £1,150, Limousin 480kg, £1,095, Simmental 490kg, £990, Belgian Blue 460kg, £850, Hereford 350kg, £650, Belfast producers Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £1,045, Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £940, Aberdeen Angus 400kg, £840, Killinchy producer Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £970, Aberdeen Angus 310kg, £690, Downpatrick producer Limousin 490kg, £960, Portaferry producer Belgian Blue 460kg, £940, Belgian Blue 530kg, £935, Hereford 430kg, £720, Downpatrick producer Simmental 410kg, £890, Nutts Corner producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £875, Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £855, Shorthorn 400kg, £680, Hereford 320kg, £595, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £865, Downpatrick producer Friesian 560kg, £820, Friesian 560kg, £820, Friesian 510kg, £800, Newtownards producer Belgian Blue 400kg, £760, Lisburn producer Belgian Blues 400kg, £750, 330kg, £625, 290kg, £580, Hereford 290kg, £560, Aberdeen Angus 360kg, £605, Belgian Blue 320kg, £600, Lisburn producer Limousin 420kg, £700, Ardglass producer Friesian 560kg, £665.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £405 for Hereford bull calf and £330 for Hererford heifer calf. More calves needed to meet demand.