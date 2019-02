Saintfield Mart: Fat ewes selling to a top price of £98

A good show of 486 sheep on Tuesday with hoggets selling to a top price of £102.50 and a top of £4.38 per kg.

Fat ewes selling to a top price of £98.

Breeding sheep selling to a top price of £200 for 1 ewe and 2 lambs.

LEADING PRICES:

HOGGETS - Comber producer, 4 26.5kgs £102.50, Dromore producer, 14 27kgs £98, 322kgs £90, Carrowdore producer, 12 26kgs £98, Kircubbin producer, 5 26.5kgs £97, 3 21.5kgs £84.50, Killinchy producer, 27kgs £97, 13 19kgs £79.50, Downpatrick producer, 4 26kgs £96, Comber producer, 3 28.5kgs £96, Hillsborough producer, 7 24kgs £95, Ballynahinch producer, 5 24kgs £95, 2 20kgs £80, Comber producer, 10 23.5kgs £93.50, Ballynahinch producer, 8 21.5kgs £93.50, Killinchy producer, 8 21.5kgs £91.50, Belfast producer, 4 22.5kgs £91, Dromara producer, 8 22.5kgs £91, Portaferry producer, 31 21kgs £88.20, Cloughey producer, 5 21.5kgs £88, Comber producer, 5 21kgs £87, Hillsborough producer, 3 20kgs £86, Castlewellan producer, 23 20.5kgs £85, Downpatrick producer, 25 18.5kgs £81. FAT EWES - Comber producer, £98, £76, £70, Saintfield producer, £88, Kircubbin producer, £87, Carryduff producer, £82, Comber producer, £80, £62, Millisle producer, £80, Donaghadee producer, £80, Dromara producer, £80, £70, Dromore producer, £74, Comber producer, £71, Hillsborough producer, £70, £68, Killinchy producer, £70, Carrowdore producer, £68.50, Downpatrick producer, £68, Dromore producer, £68. BREEDING SHEEP - Belfast producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £200, Newtownards producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £170, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £168, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £140, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £128. 1 ewe and 1 lamb £122, Downpatrick producer, 1 ewe and 2 Lambs, £165, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £158, Millisle producer, breeding ewes, £118, £106, £102.