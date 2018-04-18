Saintfield Mart: Hoggets selling to a top price of £134

A good show of 756 sheep on Tuesday with hoggets selling to a top price of £134 and a top of £5.47 per kg and spring lambs to a top of £139 and a top £5.71 per kg.

Fat ewes selling to a top price £121.

Breeding sheep selling to a top of £168 for 1 ewe and 2 lambs.

HOGGETS - Newtownards producer, 7, 28.5kgs, £134, Dromara producer, 2, 38kgs, £130, Belfast producer, 17, 30.5kgs, £126, Hillsborough producer, 12, 26kgs, £124, Carrowdore producer, 2, 31kgs, £120, 10, 25kgs, £115, Hillsborough producer, 44, 26.5kgs, £120, Kircubbin producer, 13, 25kgs, £115, Newtownards producer, 18, 24kgs, £115, Ballynahinch producer, 5, 24kgs, £112, Lisburn producer, 28, 23.5kgs, £112, Ballygowan producer, 10, 22kgs, £105.50, Downpatrick producer, 3, 24kgs, £110, Ballygowan producer, 4, 20kgs, £107, Bangor producer, 2, 19kgs, £104, Ballynahinch producer, 11, 21.5kgs, £100, Newtownards producer, 6, 21.5kgs, £100, Hillsborough producer, 27, 20kgs, £96, Castlewellan producer, 20, 21.5kgs, £95.

SPRING LAMBS - Greyabbey producer, 3, 25kgs, £139, Greyabbey producer, 24kgs, £137, Millisle producer, 7, 24kgs, £134, Bryansford producer, 13, 23.5kgs, £120, 14, 21.5kgs, £118, Newtownards producer, 10, 22.5kgs, £120.50, Crossgar producer, 6, 22.5kgs, £120, Ballynahinch producer, 17, 22kgs, £114, Ballynahinch producer, 6, 23kgs, £110.

FAT EWES - Kircubbin producer, £121, Greyabbey producer, £115, £81, Hillsborough producer, £111, £105, £86, Newtownards producer £110, Kircubbin producer, £109, £91, Dromara producer, £105, £91, Carryduff producer, £102, Carrowdore producer, £100, Dromore producer, £100, £80, Annalong producer, £100, Newry producer, £99, £92, Ballynahinch producer, £92, £75, Ballygowan producer, £92, £83, Killyleagh producer, £90, Greyabbey producer, £90, £85, Downpatrick producer, £88, Castlewellan producer, £89, £79, Millisle producer, £86, Newtownards producer, £85, Killinchy producer, £85, Cloughey producer, £85.

BREEDING SHEEP - Groosport producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £168, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £154, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £143, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £142 each, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £140, Markethill producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £140, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £135, 1 ewe and 1 lamb, £102, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £102.