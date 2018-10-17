Seasonal sales of suckled calves continue at Downpatrick Mart

The seasonal sale of suckled calves continued on the night of Friday, October 12th with an increased entry of top quality stock resulting in some outstanding prices.

On the night calves sold to a top price of £2.98p per kg for a Charolais bullock at 292kg with other calves to a top price per head of £940.00 for Charolais bullock at 430kg.

Leading prices as follows:

BULLOCKS: Ballydugan farmer 292kg Charolais £870 (2.98ppk) and 272kg Charolais £790 (2.90ppk) and 276kg Charolais £780 (2.89ppk), Backaderry farmer 164kg Limousin £470 (2.87ppk), Ballydonnell farmer 290kg Charolais £820 (2.82ppk), Ballydugan farmer 294kg Charolais £830 (2.82ppk) and 272kg Charolais £765 (2.81ppk), Ballykinlar farmer 272kg Charolais £760 (2.79ppk), Ardglass farmer 230kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £640 (2.78ppk), Ballydugan farmer 276kg Charolais £770 (2.79ppk), Ballydugan farmer 316kg Charolais £850 (2.69ppk) and 310kg Charolais £830 (2.68ppk), Saintfield farmer 194kg Limousin £520 (2.68ppk), Castlewellan farmer 166kg Limousin £440 (2.65ppk), Ballyclander farmer 238kg Charolais £630 (2.65ppk), Tullymurray farmer 320kg Charolais £840 (2.63ppk), Strangford farmer 318kg Charolais £800 (2.52ppk) Castlewellan farmer 274kg Limousin £700 (2.55ppk), Strangford farmer 248kg Limousin £640 (2.58ppk), Ballydugan farmer 284kg Charolais £710 (2.50ppk), Strangford farmer 318kg Charolais £880 (2.52ppk) and 354kg Limousin £880 (2.49ppk), Ardglass farmer 308kg Limousin £750 (2.44ppk), Crossgar farmer 266kg Limousin £655 (2.46ppk), Loughinisland farmer 346kg Charolais £840 (2.43ppk) and 380kg Charolais £910 (2.40ppk), Ardglass farmer 280kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £660 (2.36ppk), Loughinisland farmer 384kg Charolais £900 (2.34ppk), Seaforde farmer 348kg Limousin £810 (2.33ppk), Loughinisland farmer 402kg Charolais £930 (2.31ppk), Ballyhornan farmer 272kg Limousin £650 (2.39ppk), Ardglass farmer 254kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £590 (2.32ppk) and 238kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £550 (2.31ppk), Loughinisland farmer 404kg Charolais £900 (2.23ppk), Raffery farmer 334kg Sim £750 (2.25ppk), Walshestown farmer 256kg Charolais £560 (2.22ppk) and 256kg Limousin £565 (2.21ppk).

HEIFERS: Ballydugan farmer 266kg Charolais £740 (2.78ppk), Ballyclander farmer 260kg Canadian Black £690 (2.65ppk) and 256kg Limousin £670 (2.62ppk), Crossgar farmer 540kg Charolais £540 (2.65ppk), Newry farmer 274kg Limousin £720 (2.63ppk), Downpatrick farmer 204kg Limousin £525 (2.57ppk), Backaderry farmer 182kg Limousin £460, Crossgar farmer 190kg Limousin £470 (2.47ppk), Loughinisland farmer 302kg Charolais £740 (2.45ppk), Ballykinlar farmer 312kg Charolais £750 (2.40ppk) Ballyhornan farmer 224kg Limousin £550 (2.46ppk), Portaferry farmer 216kg Limousin £520 (2.41ppk), Downpatrick farmer 298kg Charolais £710 (2.38ppk), Darragh Cross farmer 288kg Limousin £680 (2.36ppk), Downpatrick farmer 282kg Charolais £670 (2.36ppk), Backaderry farmer 244kg Limousin £560 (2.30ppk), Downpatrick farmer 288kg Limousin £640 (2.22ppk) and 310kg Limousin £690 (2.23ppk), Ballyhornan farmer 236kg Limousin £510 (2.16ppk) and 296kg Limousin £630 (2.13ppk).

At the sheep sale on Saturday, October 13th there was steady trade of good quality lambs.

Fat lambs sold to £82.00, fat ewes to £93.00 and light weight lambs to £3.52ppk.

FAT LAMBS: Killough farmer 25kg, £82.00, Downpatrick farmer 26kg, £81.50, Downpatrick farmer 25kg, £81.00, Ballynahinch farmer 25kg, £81.00, Downpatrick farmer 24kg £80.50, Strangford farmer 25kg, £78.50, Newcastle farmer 23kg, £77.00, Castlewellan farmer 23kg, £72.50, Downpatrick farmer 21kg, £71.50, Ballynahinch farmer 20kg, £71.00, Seaforde farmer 20kg, £68.00, Castlewellan farmer 19kg, £67.50, Killyleagh farmer 19kg, £67.50, Legamaddy farmer £66.50 and Annalong farmer 12kg, £42.00.

FAT EWES: Legamaddy farmer £93.00, Castlewellan farmers £84, Ballystrew farmer £82.50, Legamaddy farmer £80, Corbally farmer £79.00 and £71.00.