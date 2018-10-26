Sharp trade for all stock on offer at Raphoe Mart

There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, October 22nd with a sharp trade for all stock on offer and a near clearance on the day.

Lambs sold at:

€60 to €70 for 28-32 kgs;

€70 to €80 for 32-37 kgs;

€80 to €90 for 37-44 kgs;

€90 to €100 for 44-48 kgs;

€100 to €110 for 48-55 kgs.

Hoggets sold from €110 to €155.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €110.

Next sheep sale on Monday, October 29th at 11am.

Cattle sale Thursday, October 25th 2018: Top class bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €835 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €870 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €895 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €875 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €745 over.

Dry cows - €500 to €1,380 each.

A large entry again at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, October 25th. Trade remained good for the quality in-spec cattle while plainer lots and non in-spec are harder to sell.

Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €2.50/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1.380/head.

Breeding sheep will now be sold on Mondays along with the usual weekly sheep sale instead of Wednesday nights.

Sale at 11am.

Dispersal sale at Raphoe Mart of Charolais herd on Friday, October 26th 2018 at 7pm.

For enquiries telephone 087 288 4685.

Next weanling sale is on Tuesday night, October 30th 2018. Intake from 4pm and sale at 7pm.

Upcoming sales

Fatstock cattle show and sale on Friday, December 7th.

Lamb show and sale on Monday, December 10th.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.