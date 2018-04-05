Sharp trade for sheep at Armoy

A smaller show of 463 head last Wednesday night at Armoy met with a sharp trade for all types of stock. Fat hoggetts sold to £115 with fat ewes to £101.50. Breeding sheep sold well to a top price of £165 while, 42 pet lambs top priced at £29.00.

Fat hoggetts: R McCloskey, Ballymoney, 27kgs £115; Tom Lyle, Ballymoney, 26kgs £111.00; Wilson Carson, Cloughmills, 26kgs £110; John McKeague, Ballycastle, 27kgs £110; Barbara Kerr, Armoy, 24kgs £101; John Hunter, Broughshane, 23kgs £100.50; Brooke Huey, Ballymoney, 23kgs £96.00; Robt Hodges, Armoy, 22.5kgs £100.50; Stephen Fenton, Cullybackey, 23kgs £94.00; Don Holland, Coleraine, 20kgs £95.00; Gavin Chestnutt, Dervock, 30kgs £103.50; R Smyth, Bushmills, 22kgs £94.00.

Fat ewes: M M Kelly, Ballycastle, five Tex, £101.50; Wilson Carson, Cloughmills, two Suff, £96.00; G Chestnutt, Dervock, two Tex, £82.00; Jas McCouaig, Ballycastle, nine Tex, £82.00; David Anderson, Bushmills, two Char, £92.00, 1, £101.50; Stephen Graham, Glenariffe, two Dorsets, £80.00; B Kerr, Ballymoney, four Tex, £77.00; Tom Lyle, Ballymoney, two Cheviots, £76.00; M Maloney, Loughguile, one Suff, £95.00; WR Hanna, Ballymoney, three Chev, £89.00; A Kane, Mosside, two Suff, £76.00; Alex McKillop, Cushendall, one c/b’s £80.00.

Breeding sheep: Thomas McNeill, Broughshane, one ewe, two lambs £165.00, one ewe, two Lambs, £160; John McAuley, Cushendall, three ewes, six lambs, £140; M McGarry, Ballycastle, eight ewes (in-lamb), £134; S McAllister, Ballyvoy, two ewes, three lambs, £129; John McAuley, Cushendall, two ewes, four lambs, £140; Tom McNeill, Broughshane, two Ewes, four Lambs, £138.

Pet Lambs sold to £29.00 with the run mostly from £15.00 to £20.00.