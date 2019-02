Sheep prices remain firm at Saintfield

There was a smaller show of 448 sheep today (Tuesday) at Saintfield with prices remaining firm.

Hoggets sold to a top price of £104.50 and a top of £4.63 per kilo. Fat Ewes sold to a top of £100.

LEADING PRICES:

HOGGETS: Killyleagh producer, 21 26kgs £104.50, Carrowdore producer, 10 24kgs £104, Bangor producer, 30 kgs £103, 4 21kgs £88, Comber producer, 30kgs £103, Bangor producer, 35kgs £103, 2 20kgs £88, Kircubbin producer, 25 26.5kgs £103, Killinchy producer, 23 26kgs £102, Bangor producer, 12 24kgs £100, Greyabbey producer, 12 24kgs £99, Castlewellan producer, 4 23.5kgs £98.50, 7 20kgs £88.50, Saintfield producer, 2 23.5kgs £98.50, 5 20kgs £93, Killyleagh producer, 23 23kgs £98, Crossgar producer, 33 24.5kgs £98, 13 20kgs £88, Newtownards producer, 4 28kgs £97, Bangor producer, 14 22.5kgs £95, Comber producer, 20 22kgs £94.50, Ballyhalbert producer, 7 22kgs £92, Comber producer, 4 22.5kgs £92, Newtownards producer, 4 20kgs £90, Dromara producer,9 20kgs £89, Downpatrick producer, 20 19kgs £88, 6 17.5kgs £72, Groomsport producer, 11 15kgs £64.50.

FAT EWES: Crawfordsburn producer, £100, £90, £85, £83, Newtownards producer, £95, Downpatrick producer, £90, £74, Comber producer, £78, Comber producer, £74, Crossgar producer, £72.