Sheep remain a firm trade at Gortin

There was a packed yard on Monday at Gortin. Sheep remain a firm trade.

FAT LAMB: Kieran McGrath £95/27kg, N Parke £90/30kg, Thomas Watt £90/30kg, King Farms £90/28kg, Rosshill Farms £90/27kg, Charmaine Gibson £89/25kg, Allan Speer £88/24kg,Mark Anderson £88/25kg, N Parke £87/23kg, Donald Fleming £87/24kg, R Wilson £87/25kg, Maurice Hamilton £86.50/24kg, Aidan Morris £86/24kg, Eoin Loughran £85.50/24kg, Andrew Fleming £85/23kg, Derek Beattie £85/23kg, Kieran McGrath $85/22kg, K & G Pinkerton £85/23kg, S & A Conway £85/24kg, William Duncan £84.50/22kg, Brendan Hegarty £84.50/22kg, Aubrey McKelvey £84.50/23kg, Bernard Devine £84.20/22kg, P Kelly £84/23kg, Aidan Morris £83.50/22kg, A Whelan £83/23kg, Charles Sproule £82.50/22kg, King Farms £82.50/22kg, Arthur Beatty £82/22kg, Brendan Hegarty £81.50/22kg, Shane Mullan £81/22kg, Dennis Calvert £80.50/21kg.

STORE LAMBS: Eamon Conway £75, A Kerlin £7450, Derek Beattie £74.20, Rosshill Farm £74, Andrew Fleming £74, W Moore £73.50, Bernard Devine £73.20, Gerald McElroy £73, Cathal Quinn £72.80, W Moore £72.80, Julie Glasgow £72.50, Patrick Conway £72.50, Wayne McElmurray £72.50, A Baxter £72, W Moore £72, £71.50, Alan Speer £71.50, W Moore £71, Gerard McNamee £70.50, Patrick McKenna £70, Andrew Fleming £70, Albert Baxter £70, William Moore £70, £64, J Baxter £68, Derek Beattie £67, Gerard McNamee £65, Julia Glasgow £65, Patrick Conwell £61.50, Derek Beattie £60.

FAT EWES: R Wilson £91, Eamon Conway £90, John Keenan £86, Albert Baxter £85, Donald Fleming £84.50, K & G Pinkerton £80, Kieran McGrath £80, William Gilmore £80, E Black £77, Francis McBride £75, Aubrey McKelvey £2, P & M Mullan £70, A Whelan £70, S & A Conway £70, Peter Devine £70.

BREEDING HOGGETS: Eamon Conway £150, £150, R & J Robinson £148, S Loughlin £142, £142, Dan McCaffrey £140, £138, K Lennon £138, Michael Hamilton £132, £122, K Lennon £130, £128, Eamon Conway £120.