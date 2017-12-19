Show champion sells for £2,500 at Markethill Mart

Markethill Livestock Mart Christmas show and sale was held on Thursday 23rd November.

The event was a resounding success with an entry of 270 cattle and 12 pens of prime lambs.

The quality of show cattle on offer was exceptionally high.

The judge Mr Nigel Matchett commented that the quality of cattle presented was a credit to those producing them.

The mart are most grateful to Nigel Matchett for conducting the judging in a most efficient manner.

The event was sponsored by Mr Brian Lappin, Lappin Engineering, Tandragee.

The show champion (and first place heifer) was exhibited by Mr Nathan Harvey, Armagh weighed 670k, £2,500 to D Hyde, Newtownhamilton.

Reserve champion (and second place heifer) from Richard Powell, Keady weighed 654k at £3,600 to S Irvine, Templepatrick.

The Butcher’s Choice, a heifer from Owen Carragher, Cullyhanna weighed 644k and was purchased by Linden Foods, Dungannon.

First place prime steer was sold by Nathan Harvey and purchased by Primestock Meats, Lurgan.

Second place steer from W Herdman, Dromore 726k, £1,760 to Primestock Meats.

Third place steer from W Herdman 700k, £1,600 to Dunbia, Dungannon.

A new section for weanlings and stores was keenly contested for a cup and prize fund donated by Mr Des O’Hanlon was won by Mr Nigel Deens, Markethill for a Limousin cross heifer which weighed 356k and purchased by Mr E McEntee, Crossmaglen.

The prime lamb competition was won by Mr Fred Davidson, Tandragee, and were purchased for £125 by Linden Foods, Dungannon.

The highlight of the event was the charity auction.

This year’s chosen charity is Children’s Heartbeat Trust with the proceeds of the charity auction, sale commissions and donations, being used to purchase a new portable echocardiogram scanner at Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast Children’s Unit.

The original combined target between Markethill and Ballymena Livestock Mart events was £50,000.

However due to the unbelievable support given to the events the total amount currently raised is in excess of £92,000.

This figure will enable the purchase of a scanner of the highest specification for the Children’s Unit.

Markethill Livestock Sales wishes to thank everyone who participated and contributed in any way to the Markethill and Ballymena events.