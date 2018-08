Slightly firmer trade for cull cows at Markethill

An entry of 90 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 7th August sold in a slightly firmer trade.

Beef bred cows sold steadily from £135 to £177 for a 690k Lim at £1225 followed by £171 for 588k Lim at £1005. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £115 to £137 for 690k at £945. Second quality friesians from £90 to £105 and the poorest types from £65 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Beef bred cull cows: Hilltown farmr 692k £1225 £177.00; Tassagh farmer 588k £1005 £171.00; Gilford farmer 594k £975 £164.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 668k £1035 £155.00; Dromara farmer 688k £1065 £154.00; Tassagh farmer 802k £1215 £152.00; Newry farmer 710k £1075 £151.00; Warrenpoint farmer 700k £1055 £151.00; Cullyhanna farmer 738k £1095 £148.00.

Friesian cull cows: Kilkeel farmer 692k £945 £137.00; Dungannon farmer 670k £855 £128.00; Loughbrickland farmer 562k £675 £120.00; Kilkeel farmer 788k £935 £119.00; Derrynoose farmer 710k £815 £115.00; Derrynoose farmer 642k £665 £104.00.

CALVES: Good quality bull calves from £220 to a top of £370 for a 5 week old Char. Good quality heifer calves sold from £190 to £300 for a 6 week old Char.

Bull calves: Ch £370; Sim £330; BB £315; AA £265; Lim £255; Her £240; Lim £235; Lim £220.

Heifer calves: Ch £300; DAQ £240; Sim £235; Lim £220; Lim £215; AA £200; Lim £190.